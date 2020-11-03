Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s Oldest Bike Shop For Sale Offers New Business Owners The Ride Of Their Life

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: Bayleys


New Zealand’s oldest cycle retailer, with a heritage going back almost a century, has been placed on the market for sale.

MY RIDE Dunedin is a well-known stockist of quality cycles which traces its origins to a small pioneering bike shop known as Browns Bikes, which was set up in the heart of the city on Stuart Street in 1928.

Now located on a high-profile corner site at 110 Crawford Street, the business is reaping the rewards of a modern-day boom in cycling fuelled by new technologies and swelling ranks of riders.

The MY RIDE Dunedin business is now being marketed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of $350,000 plus stock and GST (if any) by Bayleys Dunedin.

Salesperson Muir Gold said the business was superbly positioned to capitalise on the opportunities of an increasingly two-wheeled future.

“MY RIDE Dunedin’s pioneering origins make it the ‘penny-farthing’ of New Zealand bike shops,” said Mr Gold. “Nearly a century on – freshly rebranded and refitted at a strategic inner-city site – it is finding a higher gear and racing into a future of growing markets and new income streams.”

The long-term owners rebranded the business last year as part of the MY RIDE national network of specialist cycling stores. It stocks more than 290 models of road, mountain and children’s bikes from leading brands – including the latest e-bikes powered by Bosch and Shimano, the industry leaders. The store also stocks an extensive range of accessories, with the ability to deliver to the customer’s door.

Mr Gold said assets for sale incorporated fitout of the leased shop premises and plant such as tools, computers and display units. Stock included in the sale had an indicative value of $200,000 to $350,000, which was seasonal and could be structured to a purchaser’s requirements.

Three full-time and four part-time staff are in place offering continuity and operational knowledge for new owners.


“MY RIDE Dunedin has great business fundamentals, with a track record of generating consistently strong revenue and profit. The business is now complemented by the support and benefits that come with membership of the MY RIDE national dealer network,” said Mr Gold.

“Operating from a highly visible and accessible location in a cycling stronghold, it is riding the wave of New Zealand’s burgeoning investment in recreational and commuter cycling.”


The MY RIDE Dunedin business made a gross profit of over $360,000 in the 2019 financial year.

More detailed financial information is available to potential buyers subject to signing a confidentiality agreement.


MY RIDE Dunedin’s leased premises at 110 Crawford Street consist of a recently-refitted 361-square metre shop/workshop on 674 square metres of land. The site supports multiple off-street car parks for staff and customers.

The business pays annual rent of $60,637.50 plus outgoings and GST. The current lease runs through to 2025, with three further five-year rights of renewal.


Mr Gold said the shop’s Crawford Street site forms part of Dunedin’s busy State Highway 1 arterial route, in a large-format retail precinct. “This ensures ready access from across Dunedin to a location with considerable customer pull,” he said.

“The store has long benefited from Dunedin’s status as a bastion of on and off-road cycling, with a growing network of dedicated cycle lanes, popular recreational rides and nearby rail trails. The city boasts a number of world-class mountain-bike tracks including Signal Hill and Redwoods Wakari Creek, plus longer rides such as Swampy Summit Circuit.


“Otago Peninsula has twice been named among the world’s ten best rides by the Lonely Planet guide. It’s therefore hardly surprising that Dunedin has given rise to some of the world’s most talented riders, such as track cycling world champion Greg Henderson and Commonwealth Gold Medalist Glen Thomson,” Mr Gold said.

The sale of MY RIDE Dunedin comes as demand for e-bikes is soaring. Imports nearly tripled in two years to a record 65,000 in 2019, according to Statistics NZ, with some commentators tipping e-bikes to overtake new passenger car sales in the next few years.

Mr Gold said e-bikes offered particular promise among new commuters. “The e-bike is popular with many older riders who may not have considered buying a traditional bike. They’re typically ridden more frequently, and over much longer distances. They’re also ideal for tackling Dunedin’s hills, which can be a deterrent for some urban riders.

“All of this is rapidly opening up a new market that barely existed a few years ago. From selling one or two e-bikes a month, this business is now selling one practically every day.”

At the same time, the interactive cycling game ZWIFT is driving an explosion in demand for indoor turbo trainers. With riders linking their turbo trainer to their device of choice, the ZWIFT app blends video games with serious training and e-racing from the comfort of your home.

Mr Gold said the mass home confinement of this year’s Covid-19 lockdowns had sent already-expanding global demand for ZWIFT and turbo trainers through the roof.


“More broadly, local trading conditions in Dunedin generally are set for a major boost from a $60 million cash injection from the Provincial Growth Fund. Focusing on the engineering and digital sectors and development of the waterfront, this promises hundreds of jobs and represents the biggest regional development initiative in Dunedin for decades.”

Mr Gold said the sale of MY RIDE Dunedin could represent a unique lifestyle business opportunity for a new owner-operator.


“Beyond the compelling business numbers, there may be an even greater reason to like MY RIDE Dunedin. For a cycle enthusiast, it offers a profitable business that enables you to work in and share your passion for cycling every day. It promises the ideal balance of a solid financial and lifestyle business. For the right buyer, it could be the ride of their life.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 