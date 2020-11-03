Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advisers Raise $12.5k For Fiordland Conservation Trust’s Kids Restore The Kepler

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Fidelity Life

Financial advisers from across the country have raised more than $12,000 to help protect and restore Fiordland’s unique and beautiful environment.

At a charity dinner held by New Zealand’s largest locally-owned life insurer Fidelity Life, items primarily donated by tourism operators in the Queenstown and Fiordland areas were auctioned off to generous attendees, including 30 financial advisers and Fidelity Life employees. A total of $12,550 was raised for the Kids Restore the Kepler initiative run by Fiordland Conservation Trust.

Kids Restore the Kepler is an award-winning project which engages schools, community, contractors and the Department of Conservation in active stewardship of the Kepler Peninsula in Fiordland National Park. Combining conservation and education, the project mobilises local learning centres, businesses, council and community volunteers to help control pests and protect endangered native species.

Presenting the cheque, Fidelity Life joint acting CEO, Adrian Riminton, said: “We wish you all the best with the great work you are doing in the area of education, conservation and environmental awareness with the young people who live in this incredible part of New Zealand.”

Fiordland Conservation Trust Chair, Murray Willans was thrilled to receive the donation, recognising what the injection of funds would enable for the charity.

“It was absolutely amazing to raise $12,550 for Kids Restore the Kepler. The funds will certainly give Kids Restore the Kepler and the local schools a real boost at a time when it is needed most.”

About Fidelity Life

Fidelity Life is New Zealand’s largest locally-owned life insurer and the 2017, 2018 and 2019 ANZIIF New Zealand Life Insurance Company of the Year. We’ve paid more than $1.1 billion in claims since we were founded in 1973. We distribute our products through a network of 2,000+ independent financial advisers, as well as through strategic alliance partners, and employ around 250 people. In 2019 we launched our Winning Aspiration, a bold five-year transformation strategy which reimagines what life insurance can be for New Zealanders. Underpinned by a $25m investment in a new technology platform, it’s all about delivering sustainable growth, building trust and continuing to deliver on our promise of protecting New Zealanders’ way of life. For more information please visit www.fidelitylife.co.nz

 

