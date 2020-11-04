Finishing Farm With Unique Harbour Lifestyle

A finishing property on the harbour near Raglan township in Waikato that brings the best of cattle country with its strong pastoral capacity and good contour is on the market after a decade of re-development and investment.

The Rothery Road property comprising 790ha has been dedicated to cattle finishing for the past 10 years. Stock types have included both bulls and weaner steers across the easy to medium contoured farm that sits across the harbour from Raglan township.

“The vendor has committed a decade of hard work to improving facilities and subdivision on the entire property, and that has included bringing two farms together, which also accounts for the fact there are two high quality, spacious dwellings on the farm today,” says Bayleys Waikato salesperson Russell Bovill.

Extensive well fenced laneway networks, reticulation and pasture quality are a testimony to the vendor’s focus on lifting the property’s productivity, while small pockets of native bush throughout add to the farm’s harbour character.

Subdivision includes 130 paddocks well sized to contour and location within the farm boundary, making management of inevitably strong spring pasture growth efficient, and multiple mobbing of stock easily achieved, aided by the high standard of conventional-electric internal fencing. Water supply is completely reticulated, sourced from both a deep well bore and a continuous stream source, delivered to tanks and gravity fed.

With its extensive harbour frontage providing a natural boundary along the property’s southern flanks, access to Raglan township is either via boat or around the harbour’s edge, via a 40-minute trip.

The combination of volcanic loam and sedimentary soils, including Maeroa ash and silt loam provides a good base for assured pastoral performance, aided by the regular fertiliser applications in recent years. Last season this included 204 tonne of super phosphate delivered by aerial spreading.

Because the farm consists of two properties that have been joined, it includes two high quality dwellings. One is a large five-bedroom homestead, tastefully renovated to capitalise on the superb views out across Raglan harbour. A second six-bedroom home also sits on the property, along with a two-bedroom cottage and a one-bedroom cottage.

Sitting on the north side of the Raglan harbour means the farm is firmly within the Te Akau district, well known for its strong community base that includes a community centre, offering sports activities, and a well-attended primary school.

Raglan harbour gives many boating and fishing opportunities during down time, with the harbour renown as a prime fishing spot, including flounder on the mudflats, kahawai, snapper and gurnard all prolific in and around its waters.

“For anyone seeking a property that has good finishing potential, 171 Rothery Road would have to be on their ‘must view’ list – it is country you don’t always find so close to the coast, with the benefits that brings in terms of rainfall and lifestyle.

“As a farm business it offers an extremely high standard in every aspect, land quality, infrastructure and housing. It is a pleasure to be able to showcase such a property that would hold appeal to both farming families wanting to expand their portfolio, or to investors wanting a safe investment alternative that earns them over and above what they may get in the bank,” says Russell.

The property is for sale by private treaty, with the deadline of November 12.

© Scoop Media