Orchard Oasis On City’s Edge

An expansive, high quality kiwifruit orchard located close to Tauranga city represents a mix of scale and quality likely to draw strong interest from orchardists seeking a quality, profitable operating investment.

The Belk Road property covers 21.6ha including 17 canopy hectares of Green kiwifruit in the popular and prestigious kiwifruit growing district.

Bayleys rural agent Mark Spitz said the opportunity to purchase an established orchard block of this scale, and with this proximity to the city was relatively rare today as Tauranga city continues to push at its boundaries with continuing strong urban growth.

“It is rare for properties of this scale and quality to come onto the market in this sort of location. Belk road is close to the city an amenities, but also offers a level of seclusion you don’t always find in a commercial orchard location.”

The north facing sloping contour of the property puts orchard production on the front foot, capturing good sun coverage and drainage to optimise the orchard’s ideal growing location.

The orchard is starting to ramp up to its full potential, having recorded consistent increases in the past three years, moving from 112,000 trays in 2018 to 164,000 for the most recent harvest.

Full orchard infrastructure has been installed to a high standard, including a fully concreted spray filling turnaround yard, and two implement sheds complete with power and office space.

“The new owner will reap the benefits from the investment the existing owner has made in the property, with its high level of infrastructure standards. The harvest data also shows this orchard is just starting to really ramp up due to that earlier investment.”

The orchard’s structures and root stock are well suited to accommodating future graftings of higher value SunGold G3, if desired.

The jewel in the orchard’s crown is the six-year old bespoke designed Signature six-bedroom home that sits comfortably upon the property’s 21ha area. The home’s design incorporates the best of spacious modern design and the demand for seamless indoor-outdoor flow the Bay of Plenty climate engenders.

With its elevated position and rural views, the home includes two full ensuite bathrooms and a family bathroom, a home entertainment theatre room and a modern, welcoming kitchen.

Outdoor dining becomes part of daily life thanks to the generous overhang and the home’s character is reinforced by the use of rustic kwila beams through parts of the exterior design.

An outdoor pool inlaid to a wooden deck fits within the easy-care grounds also affording an enjoyable rural outlook.

The property’s location means neither schooling or shopping are far, with zoning for local primary school at Pyes Pa assured, and in zone for both Tauranga Boy and Tauranga Girls’ colleges.

“This is a property that is well suited to an orchard owner-operator who may have a family that can enjoy the high quality home and superb surrounds, it has the benefits of a wonderful home with an orchard business still approaching its full potential.”

The property is for sale at a value of $9.995 million.

