Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Orchard Oasis On City’s Edge

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

173C Belk Road South Tauranga

An expansive, high quality kiwifruit orchard located close to Tauranga city represents a mix of scale and quality likely to draw strong interest from orchardists seeking a quality, profitable operating investment.

The Belk Road property covers 21.6ha including 17 canopy hectares of Green kiwifruit in the popular and prestigious kiwifruit growing district.

173C Belk Road South Tauranga

Bayleys rural agent Mark Spitz said the opportunity to purchase an established orchard block of this scale, and with this proximity to the city was relatively rare today as Tauranga city continues to push at its boundaries with continuing strong urban growth.

“It is rare for properties of this scale and quality to come onto the market in this sort of location. Belk road is close to the city an amenities, but also offers a level of seclusion you don’t always find in a commercial orchard location.”

The north facing sloping contour of the property puts orchard production on the front foot, capturing good sun coverage and drainage to optimise the orchard’s ideal growing location.

The orchard is starting to ramp up to its full potential, having recorded consistent increases in the past three years, moving from 112,000 trays in 2018 to 164,000 for the most recent harvest.

Full orchard infrastructure has been installed to a high standard, including a fully concreted spray filling turnaround yard, and two implement sheds complete with power and office space.

“The new owner will reap the benefits from the investment the existing owner has made in the property, with its high level of infrastructure standards. The harvest data also shows this orchard is just starting to really ramp up due to that earlier investment.”

The orchard’s structures and root stock are well suited to accommodating future graftings of higher value SunGold G3, if desired.

The jewel in the orchard’s crown is the six-year old bespoke designed Signature six-bedroom home that sits comfortably upon the property’s 21ha area. The home’s design incorporates the best of spacious modern design and the demand for seamless indoor-outdoor flow the Bay of Plenty climate engenders.

With its elevated position and rural views, the home includes two full ensuite bathrooms and a family bathroom, a home entertainment theatre room and a modern, welcoming kitchen.

Outdoor dining becomes part of daily life thanks to the generous overhang and the home’s character is reinforced by the use of rustic kwila beams through parts of the exterior design.

An outdoor pool inlaid to a wooden deck fits within the easy-care grounds also affording an enjoyable rural outlook.

The property’s location means neither schooling or shopping are far, with zoning for local primary school at Pyes Pa assured, and in zone for both Tauranga Boy and Tauranga Girls’ colleges.

“This is a property that is well suited to an orchard owner-operator who may have a family that can enjoy the high quality home and superb surrounds, it has the benefits of a wonderful home with an orchard business still approaching its full potential.”

The property is for sale at a value of $9.995 million.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 