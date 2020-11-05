Waitomo Creates Big Bang With $50,000 Free Fuel Giveaway

Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo has fired up the New Zealand retail fuel market, launching a $50,000 Moolah giveaway for the month of November.

A market disruptor, the family-owned and operated Kiwi business has launched a new retail app, which offers customers a contactless payment option at their unmanned Fuel Stops.

Until 30 November, 11.59pm, Kiwis can “spin to win” Waitomo Moolah to spend on their next fuel-up at spinformoolah.co.nz, with a total prize pool of $50,000 to give away*. Up to $500 per spin is available to be won.

Plus, Kiwis who’re already enjoying the fun of the Waitomo app who spend $20 or more during November are guaranteed to win Waitomo Moolah as well to go towards their next fill.

“We’re all about doing things with a bang, so expect fireworks of the fun kind” says Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby.

“2020 has been a bit of a fizzer for many New Zealanders, but Kiwis really got behind 100-percent Kiwi-owned businesses like ours. When you’re responsible for a third-generation family business like me, that’s a huge deal.

“Our wicked $50,000 Waitomo Moolah giveaway is our way of saying thanks – a koha for all the support we’ve received.

“Think of it as spreading a little bit of ‘appiness around ahead of our ‘stay local in New Zealand’ summer, and rekindling some retail fuel market competition,” Mr Ormsby said. “Kiwis deserve to pay a fair price for their fuel, and we’ve got a track record for delivering on that.”

Available for download on the Apple or Google Play stores, the Waitomo app is packed with heaps of cool features including:

Contactless payment from your vehicle – link a card, select your pump and fuel grade from your vehicle and get pumping.

Earn koha the more you spend – each time you spend $20 or more you’ll unlock the chance to spin to win and by banking every buck you spend in a calendar month to reach $150, you’ll unlock a scratchie for your chance to win even more.

Find your nearest Waitomo – a map or list view showing our expanding network of Fuel Stops available for paying from your vehicle.

© Scoop Media

