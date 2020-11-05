Local Insurance Business Joins National Broker

Local Otago businesswoman Jackie Boyd has joined forces with one of the country’s largest insurance broking firms with her beSure business yesterday (4 November) becoming the Wanaka branch of Crombie Lockwood.

The acquisition of beSure by Crombie Lockwood, the New Zealand arm of Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) the world’s fourth largest insurance broker, bolsters Crombie Lockwood’s commitment to evolving to meet the needs of Southland clients.

Founded in 2009, beSure provides locally led general insurance advice and risk management solutions to clients of all sizes across a number of industries in the Wanaka region.

Crombie Lockwood CEO Carl O’Shea says the locally focused service and expertise provided by beSure combined with the national resource and international endorsement offered by Crombie Lockwood makes for the perfect combination.

“Our market scale, specialist expertise and international connections coupled with the deep local knowledge Jackie and the beSure team have built up will deliver a really strong insurance broking option to the people and businesses of Wanaka.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our clients and recognise the advantage of having a trusted advisor in the local community who appreciates the unique needs of the area but who is able to leverage national and global resource to secure the best benefits, conditions and premiums.”

While the brand will look a little different going forward, Jackie is confident that it will be business as usual for existing beSure clients.

“Like us, Crombie Lockwood started in the regions and as we were both built upon solid Kiwi values our approaches are very much aligned,” says Jackie.

“Our clients will receive the same great service they’ve come to expect and we remain committed to supporting the local community and doing the right thing by our clients.”

All current beSure staff are transitioning to Crombie Lockwood and will operate out of the same premises at 7/12 Frederick Street, Wanaka.

© Scoop Media

