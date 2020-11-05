Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Local Insurance Business Joins National Broker

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 10:14 am
Press Release: Crombie Lockwood

Local Otago businesswoman Jackie Boyd has joined forces with one of the country’s largest insurance broking firms with her beSure business yesterday (4 November) becoming the Wanaka branch of Crombie Lockwood.

The acquisition of beSure by Crombie Lockwood, the New Zealand arm of Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) the world’s fourth largest insurance broker, bolsters Crombie Lockwood’s commitment to evolving to meet the needs of Southland clients.

Founded in 2009, beSure provides locally led general insurance advice and risk management solutions to clients of all sizes across a number of industries in the Wanaka region.

Crombie Lockwood CEO Carl O’Shea says the locally focused service and expertise provided by beSure combined with the national resource and international endorsement offered by Crombie Lockwood makes for the perfect combination.

“Our market scale, specialist expertise and international connections coupled with the deep local knowledge Jackie and the beSure team have built up will deliver a really strong insurance broking option to the people and businesses of Wanaka.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our clients and recognise the advantage of having a trusted advisor in the local community who appreciates the unique needs of the area but who is able to leverage national and global resource to secure the best benefits, conditions and premiums.”

While the brand will look a little different going forward, Jackie is confident that it will be business as usual for existing beSure clients.

“Like us, Crombie Lockwood started in the regions and as we were both built upon solid Kiwi values our approaches are very much aligned,” says Jackie.

“Our clients will receive the same great service they’ve come to expect and we remain committed to supporting the local community and doing the right thing by our clients.”

All current beSure staff are transitioning to Crombie Lockwood and will operate out of the same premises at 7/12 Frederick Street, Wanaka.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Crombie Lockwood on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 