Classic Kiwi bach placed on the market

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Bayleys


Classic Kiwi bach in the Abel Tasman National Park is placed on the market for sale

A quintessential Kiwi bach on the edge of the world-famous Abel Tasman National Park has been placed on the market for sale.

A waterfront bach positioned on the edge of the world-famous Abel Tasman National Park dubbed the ‘quintessential Kiwi holiday home’, has been placed on the market for sale.

Set in a prime beachfront location it is one of only few private landholdings within the park’s boundaries.

The property at 4 Lagoon Street, Torrent Bay is also the only home on the corner of the peninsula to gain commanding views of the Torrent Bay lagoon, Tasman Bay and surrounding headlands.

Built in the 1960s and recently refreshed, the two-bedroom bach is marketed for sale by Bayleys Motueka salesperson John Edhouse with a deadline Thursday 12 November.

“Nestled between the water’s edge and the Abel Tasman’s native beech forest, this must be one of the last remaining truly classic Kiwi baches,” Mr Edhouse says.

“Boasting direct access to a golden-sand beach and the sparkling waters of Torrent Bay, the property is extra special with bonus access to a jetty and the lagoon at the rear,” he says.

More than 100 Kanuka trees have been planted around the site, all of which were seeded from the Abel Tasman National Park itself.

A small reserve runs adjacent to the lagoon and jetty at the back side of the property.

Accommodating up to 10 people in two bedrooms and a sleepout, the home’s prime beachfront location has made it an exceptionally desirable holiday home, or permanent retreat.

The property is accessible only by boat, water taxi or on foot along the Abel Tasman Coastal Track, which is one of New Zealand’s ‘Great Walks’.

Mr Edhouse says the property will appeal now, more than ever to a new generation of Kiwi holiday-makers that value peace, privacy and a position away from the rat-race.

“In light of travel restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiwis can enjoy more of their backyard, seeking solace away from built-up urban areas,” he says.

Off-the-grid and self-sufficient, the home has been fitted with new solar power capabilities and high-storage lithium batteries.

There is a back-up generator, a woodburning stove, industrial water filter and LED lights.

“It may be off-the-grid, but the home still boasts modern conveniences such as satellite internet and television connection, irrigation and a telephone line,” Mr Edhouse says.

A fresh spring water supply is delivered by a community water scheme.

Offered for sale fully furnished, the property also features a cosy fireplace in the lounge and outdoor pizza oven.

“The present owners have enjoyed many happy times here, boating, kayaking, swimming, hiking and surrounding themselves with some of the country’s most iconic landscapes,” Mr Edhouse says.

“It’s such a wonderful location for kids and families,” he adds.

“Properties within the Abel Tasman National Park’s boundaries are rarely offered to market and tightly held, usually by families for generations.”

“However, the new owner may want to take advantage of the property’s unique location along the Abel Tasman Coastal Track and earn income by renting it out to domestic tourists visiting the park.” Mr Edhouse says.

“Some of the owners’ favourite past-times have been kayaking in the early morning while watching the sun rise, low-tide trekking across Anchorage Beach, taking the kids to see the Falls River swing bridge or simply watching the sparkling ocean from the sun-soaked front deck,” he adds.

The bach gains 305-degree views that encompass Balloon Rock, the headland, Tasman Bay and more.

“Cleopatra’s Pool – a natural rock pool complete with moss-lined waterslide is another family favourite,” Mr Edhouse adds.

Across the water, the home has a spectacular view of Pitt Head, where a walking track leads up from Te Puketea Bay to an ancient Maori pa site where remnants of food pits are still visible.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic the 23,000 hectare Abel Tasman National Park attracted more than 300,000 tourists every year, the majority of which have been domestic.

Spanning 51 kilometres with a varied landscape that includes golden-sand beaches, sculptured granite cliffs and native New Zealand coastline, the Abel Tasman Coastal Track has become New Zealand’s most popular of the ‘Great Walks’.

The Department of Conservation and local tourism operators such as adventure guides, lodges and water taxis are looking forward to a busy summer as more New Zealanders get out to explore their backyard.


Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

