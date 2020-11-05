Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Positive Signs For SMEs From Prime Minister

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 5:52 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA is pleased that small business loans will be extended for three years and interest-free loans for two years, and that the scheme would be extended for a broader range of purposes including innovation and technology advancement.

The Prime Minister’s announcement today that there would be a range of other small business growth fund options and a flexi-wage scheme in place by Christmas through $311 million in additional funding.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says this and other measures announced will help built the confidence in particularly the SME sector that is needed to transform their own and the country’s future.

"It was also pleasing to hear that there would be other jobs created through infrastructure and conservation, and that measures would be taken to fast track the RMA to allow key infrastructure projects that create jobs and contribute to the economy to be fast-tracked," he says.

The prioritisation of the reform of the RMA that the EMA has worked on with partners as part of the Resource Reform New Zealand group has also found favour.

"A new RMA needs to enable greater national direction and standards focused on development on a planning rather than consents basis to help New Zealand cope with its rapid growth and infrastructure deficit," says Mr O’Riley.

"There is more work to be done to achieve a consensus on the direction to ensure the two pieces of legislation deliver what everyone needs, rather than repeating the mistakes of the first Act, which failed to protect the environment or enable fast enough responses to cope with growth."

What will not resonate with the EMA’s 7400 largely SME businesses is the prioritisation of an additional five days sick leave a year, bringing the total to 10 days.

"This is going to cost businesses at a time when they simply cannot afford it. It is one of those things that members don’t believe they have an issue with but will have a big impact. We are however pleased the proposed legislative changes for the sick leave provisions are going to go through the select committee process, which will give us a chance to discuss implementation issues and timings."

"Really, our business members we would rather have seen the focus on fixing the Holidays Act, the work for which has largely been done and is just waiting in the wings," Mr O’Riley says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 