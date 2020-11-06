Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Merry Cheesemas New Zealand!

Friday, 6 November 2020, 5:57 am
Press Release: Ilchester Cheese

Kiwis are in for a cheesy treat this festive season! After a long wait, the world’s first cheese advent calendar finally hits New Zealand shelves from the UK. A great alternative to chocolate, the Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar comes with 24 individually wrapped mini cheeses, across nine varieties. This advent calendar is a limited edition so make sure you get in quick and be ready to start eating cheese on December 1st!

All 24 cheeses are encased in fridge-door friendly packaging with cheesy jokes behind each door! Perfect for any cheese lover, this advent calendar is a great way for families to have fun together enjoying a different cheese every day in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

In 2016, UK food blogger Annem Hobson of So Wrong It’s Nom fame, created a handmade prototype of a cheese advent calendar. This sparked a global frenzy when she posted a blog showing how anyone can make one at home. She wasn’t expecting that her idea would go viral and there would be worldwide demand! Kiwis have been keen to get their hands on this cheesy advent calendar, and now our time has finally come!

Every day you will discover and enjoy UK cheese varieties that aren’t available anywhere else in NZ. Each cheese comes as a 20g portion size so make sure you purchase enough calendars to ensure everyone has a taste! Cheeses contained in the advent calendar include: Applewood® Smoked Flavoured Cheddar Cheese; Applewood® Vintage Smoked Flavoured Cheddar Cheese; Mexicana® Cheddar Cheese with Mixed Peppers; Ilchester® Mature Cheddar Cheese; Ilchester® Vintage Cheddar Cheese; Ilchester® Red Leicester Cheese; Ilchester® Aged Red Leicester Cheese; Ilchester® Double Gloucester Cheese; Ilchester® Derby Cheese with Sage.

This exclusive ‘24 days of Cheesemas’ festive treat is priced at $30, so be sure to pick one up soon as they won’t be on the shelves for long! Calendars will be available at Countdown, New World & PaknSave supermarkets nationwide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ilchester Cheese on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 