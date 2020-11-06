Merry Cheesemas New Zealand!

Kiwis are in for a cheesy treat this festive season! After a long wait, the world’s first cheese advent calendar finally hits New Zealand shelves from the UK. A great alternative to chocolate, the Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar comes with 24 individually wrapped mini cheeses, across nine varieties. This advent calendar is a limited edition so make sure you get in quick and be ready to start eating cheese on December 1st!

All 24 cheeses are encased in fridge-door friendly packaging with cheesy jokes behind each door! Perfect for any cheese lover, this advent calendar is a great way for families to have fun together enjoying a different cheese every day in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

In 2016, UK food blogger Annem Hobson of So Wrong It’s Nom fame, created a handmade prototype of a cheese advent calendar. This sparked a global frenzy when she posted a blog showing how anyone can make one at home. She wasn’t expecting that her idea would go viral and there would be worldwide demand! Kiwis have been keen to get their hands on this cheesy advent calendar, and now our time has finally come!

Every day you will discover and enjoy UK cheese varieties that aren’t available anywhere else in NZ. Each cheese comes as a 20g portion size so make sure you purchase enough calendars to ensure everyone has a taste! Cheeses contained in the advent calendar include: Applewood® Smoked Flavoured Cheddar Cheese; Applewood® Vintage Smoked Flavoured Cheddar Cheese; Mexicana® Cheddar Cheese with Mixed Peppers; Ilchester® Mature Cheddar Cheese; Ilchester® Vintage Cheddar Cheese; Ilchester® Red Leicester Cheese; Ilchester® Aged Red Leicester Cheese; Ilchester® Double Gloucester Cheese; Ilchester® Derby Cheese with Sage.

This exclusive ‘24 days of Cheesemas’ festive treat is priced at $30, so be sure to pick one up soon as they won’t be on the shelves for long! Calendars will be available at Countdown, New World & PaknSave supermarkets nationwide.

