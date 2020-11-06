Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pioneers Wanted: Expert Ryman Residents Vet Potential Employees In New Campaign

Friday, 6 November 2020, 9:11 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare’s latest recruitment campaign has put residents firmly in the driver’s seat with an expert panel of ‘Resident Recruiters’ asked to select the best and brightest to work for the company.

The campaign draws on the expertise of residents Anna, Les, Terry and Janet, whose diverse experience working in sectors including nursing, business and construction meant they were selected to identify the next generation of Ryman leaders.

Ryman Healthcare recruitment manager Matt Wight said asking residents to interview prospective employees aligned with the company’s culture of putting residents at the heart of every decision.

“Our residents are amazing people with a huge amount of experience and expertise, many who have had very successful careers. We thought, who better to help us identify the next generation of Rymanians than the people they are building our villages and caring for,” he said.

The days old campaign has already generated more than 100 job applications and is set to reach hundreds of thousands of potential employees with digital adverts on Facebook and Instagram across New Zealand and Australia. It will also screen on on demand streaming platforms including TVNZ OnDemand and ThreeNow, as well as on major news websites including The Guardian and BBC news.

“Residents involved in the campaign have been extremely positive with all saying that they feel it has been a privilege to be involved so far, and they have really enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the recruitment of new team members,” Matt said.

Ryman’s continual growth in New Zealand and Victoria meant there was increased need to find additional exceptional people to join the team, particularly construction leaders, nursing and care workers, sales advisors and office specialists and leaders.

Working with creative agency Strategy Creative, a ‘casting call’ to find pioneering residents went out and 15 skilled residents were identified with four ultimately selected for the campaign based on who would add value to the recruitment process and who would inspire future Rymanians.

The colourful campaign clip shows a man named Tom and a mother preparing for interviews with Ryman before entering a room to meet an interview panel of residents, accompanied by the tagline ‘We only want the best people. So, we’ve enlisted the best people we know to help us find you’.

“The residents in the campaign all had really interesting and inspiring stories to tell about their lives and careers and their stories have been known to give people goosebumps!,” Matt said.

The campaign follows Ryman’s ‘Pioneers’ campaign which was released in February and celebrates the diversity and spirit of Ryman residents, highlighting how they are pioneering a new way to retire.

Watch the campaign: https://careers.rymanhealthcare.com/home

About Ryman Healthcare: Ryman was founded in 1984 and has become one of New Zealand’s largest listed companies. The company owns 39 villages and serves over 11,700 residents in New Zealand and Australia. Each village offers a combination of retirement living and aged care. Ryman Healthcare employs more than 6,000 staff.

