Brewport Lands In Ponsonby

Ponsonby’s only micro-brewery and beer garden, Brewport, will land at Lot 3, 130 Ponsonby Road on Thursday, 19th November, serving an artillery of beers brewed in-house accompanied by guest pours, the finest cocktails and divine dogs from their very own Flying Dogs caravan.

In the heart of one of Auckland’s most engaging neighbourhoods, Brewport is situated within Ponsonby’s prime central location. Inspired by the glamorous world of vintage air travel, the bar boasts a retro air terminal feel. Details include wood panelling, softened by warm neutral hues, finished with rich open planning for daylight to stream into the esthetic location.

Brewport is a collaboration between a Pilot, Flight Attendant and a Passenger. This extempore union consists of Greg, an Airline Captain, who always enjoyed experimenting with home brewing, Kim a Flight attendant, searching for a way to keep her feet on the ground after 23 years, and Andy, a Frequent Flyer, brewmaster and entrepreneur. The trio banded together with one goal, to bring better brews, beverages and eats to the people of Auckland.

Brewport will serve an extensive selection of premium beers, wines, spirits and cocktails, carefully curated by master brewers Greg and Andy. Fusing tradition and innovation, Brewport’s exclusive menu has been designed with every guest in mind.

Sit back and savour unmatched classics in laidback luxury, or opt for the contrast with a selection of contemporary drinks exclusive to Brewport, using prime spirits, homemade ingredients and a dash of artistry. From kombucha for those wishing to keep it fresh, to the truly indulgent French champagne, Brewport has something for everyone to enjoy against a nostalgic backdrop.

All fans of convenient cuisine in Auckland Central will be able to enjoy the tasty menu of Flying dogs, who offer a bounty of superb gourmet hot dogs, and other tasty meals.

Flying Dogs builds on traditional quick-eat offerings and elevates them to something extraordinary, including the Konnichiwa Dog, Danke Dog and Like a Vegan Dog. The Manager of Flying Dogs, Kim Martinez shared that the restaurant will offer appetizing and varied options to be prepared fresh daily, directly on the premises with respect to the customers’ preferences. Gourmet dogs, loaded fries, tots, pretzels and more will be accompanied by delectable seasonal offerings that rotate to match the brews of offer.

The team of Brewport and Flying Dogs is made up of former Air New Zealand crew who are setting off on new adventures after being grounded due to Covid. These exceptional humans have world-class customer service skills under their wings, and will guarantee your stay is a memorable one.

The new bar will open on Thursday, 19th November, 2020 and bookings for holidays and parties are welcomed.

