Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brewport Lands In Ponsonby

Friday, 6 November 2020, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Brewport

Ponsonby’s only micro-brewery and beer garden, Brewport, will land at Lot 3, 130 Ponsonby Road on Thursday, 19th November, serving an artillery of beers brewed in-house accompanied by guest pours, the finest cocktails and divine dogs from their very own Flying Dogs caravan.

In the heart of one of Auckland’s most engaging neighbourhoods, Brewport is situated within Ponsonby’s prime central location. Inspired by the glamorous world of vintage air travel, the bar boasts a retro air terminal feel. Details include wood panelling, softened by warm neutral hues, finished with rich open planning for daylight to stream into the esthetic location.

Brewport is a collaboration between a Pilot, Flight Attendant and a Passenger. This extempore union consists of Greg, an Airline Captain, who always enjoyed experimenting with home brewing, Kim a Flight attendant, searching for a way to keep her feet on the ground after 23 years, and Andy, a Frequent Flyer, brewmaster and entrepreneur. The trio banded together with one goal, to bring better brews, beverages and eats to the people of Auckland.

Brewport will serve an extensive selection of premium beers, wines, spirits and cocktails, carefully curated by master brewers Greg and Andy. Fusing tradition and innovation, Brewport’s exclusive menu has been designed with every guest in mind.

Sit back and savour unmatched classics in laidback luxury, or opt for the contrast with a selection of contemporary drinks exclusive to Brewport, using prime spirits, homemade ingredients and a dash of artistry. From kombucha for those wishing to keep it fresh, to the truly indulgent French champagne, Brewport has something for everyone to enjoy against a nostalgic backdrop.

All fans of convenient cuisine in Auckland Central will be able to enjoy the tasty menu of Flying dogs, who offer a bounty of superb gourmet hot dogs, and other tasty meals.

Flying Dogs builds on traditional quick-eat offerings and elevates them to something extraordinary, including the Konnichiwa Dog, Danke Dog and Like a Vegan Dog. The Manager of Flying Dogs, Kim Martinez shared that the restaurant will offer appetizing and varied options to be prepared fresh daily, directly on the premises with respect to the customers’ preferences. Gourmet dogs, loaded fries, tots, pretzels and more will be accompanied by delectable seasonal offerings that rotate to match the brews of offer.

The team of Brewport and Flying Dogs is made up of former Air New Zealand crew who are setting off on new adventures after being grounded due to Covid. These exceptional humans have world-class customer service skills under their wings, and will guarantee your stay is a memorable one.

The new bar will open on Thursday, 19th November, 2020 and bookings for holidays and parties are welcomed.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brewport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 