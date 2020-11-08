GST Calculator Re-launched By MoneyHub To Give Rapid One-click Results

Responding to the needs of small business owners, MoneyHub has launched a one-click GST calculator on its website, compatible with desktops, tablets and phones.

Sunday 8 November 2020

MoneyHub’s Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said “We’re delighted to have developed what we see as the premier GST calculator in New Zealand. We’ve invested in developing a secure, functional and user-friendly experience which is free to use. Best of all, it works on any device and calculates immediately”.

“We identified the need for a really simple GST calculator, which covers all the bases. We’ve also and added a section on filing and payment due dates”.

“Adding GST to an invoice is an everyday consideration for half a million New Zealand businesses, and GST can be a big obligation for small businesses with limited team members. We wanted to develop a tool which could be the go-to resource for cross-checking their numbers or calculations to give the confidence and keep business moving”.

“We hope businesses will respond positively to our GST calculator tool and use it as part of their everyday business going forward”.

More: GST Calculator

© Scoop Media

