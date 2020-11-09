Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Alistair Jerrett recognised by Seafood NZ with Award

Monday, 9 November 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

Plant & Food Research scientist Alistair Jerrett recognised by Seafood New Zealand with Longstanding Service Award

Recently retired, highly respected Plant & Food Research seafood production scientist Alistair Jerrett has received the Longstanding Service Award at Seafood New Zealand’s Seafood Stars Awards for making a substantial positive difference to the seafood industry and for his leadership over his career.

Mr Jerrett says, “It’s a great industry, with great people who are keen to face up to the challenges posed by the 21st Century. I am honoured to receive this recognition for doing my part in moving the ball forward.”

Mr Jerrett began his career in 1982 as a scientist at the Fish Technology Unit of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, the predecessor of Plant & Food Research. He envisions a New Zealand seafood industry with a domestic and international reputation for ethically harvested and high quality fish. This vision has underpinned his research over the last four decades and has resulted in the delivery of elegant and practical science and technology solutions that enable the seafood industry to operate sustainably, ethically and profitably.

He has focused on understanding the properties of New Zealand native fish and applying that knowledge to the development of technologies that can operate at commercial scale to maximize the potential of New Zealand seafood products. He has been involved in developing a wide range of projects ranging from live snapper export, fish harvesting systems, pharmaceutical development, aquaculture hatchery development, marine electronics, new aquaculture production technologies and fundamental physiological research into our native seafood species.

Helen Mussely, GM Science – Seafood Technologies of Plant & Food Research says, “Alistair is a leading R&D expert and is highly-regarded by the industry. His strong track record of working with seafood companies should not be underestimated and these industry relationships have been so valuable in developing science and technology-based solutions.”

The industry’s investment in the $48 million Primary Growth Partnership-funded Precision Seafood Harvesting programme (PSH), the commercialisation of the fish-friendly Modular Harvesting System, is a reflection of the rapport and trust built on decades of value delivered.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 