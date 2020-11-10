Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Site Safe Achieves Record Number Of Scholarship Applications

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 11:38 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Site Safe has achieved another record number of applicants for their 2020 scholarships awarding 62 successful learners with scholarships across five categories.

The 62 future safety leaders were selected from a record number of 195 quality applicants, up 89% on the previous year.

Site Safe recognises how tough this year has been on the industry due to COVID-19 and is pleased to be helping 62 learners across various industries and supporting industry with its recovery.

The scholarship recipients receive complimentary health and safety training towards achieving Site Safe’s Health and Safety in Construction programme. On completion, learners will gain the NZQA recognised NZ Certificate in Workplace Health and Safety Practice (Level 3).

The scholarships also come with mentoring to provide support during the training and assignment work.

Site Safe chief executive, Brett Murray, says COVID-19 has had an impact on the construction and wider industries. This has led to Site Safe receiving a record number of applicants.

"We work in a high-risk sector. It’s extremely important that health and safety isn’t just seen as an add-on, but rather it is an integral part of running a good business or project. To be successful we need to support and invest in skilled safety leaders across our businesses."

"We’re excited to be faced with some strong applicants this year and be in a position to support more learners embark on their journey towards health and safety leadership.

"We’re also pleased to see industry back their people and recognise the value of health and safety training, as well as their commitment to safety in the workplace."

Brett says this is usually the time when Site Safe recognises applicants at their Evening of Celebration. Due to COVID and in the interest of keeping everyone safe, Site Safe has cancelled its celebration evening this year.

"All recipients however will receive a complimentary ticket to Site Safe’s event next year upon graduation, where we can celebrate their achievement with them,"

2020 Scholarships categories

Congratulations to the 2020 Site Safe scholarship recipients. Each year Site Safe supports the health and safety leaders of tomorrow by providing scholarships to complete higher-level learning. The number of scholarships and categories include:

Woman in Construction - 16 scholarships

Maori - 11 scholarships

Pasifika - 9 scholarships

Under 25’s - 10 scholarships

Open - 16 scholarships

For a list of 2020 scholarship recipients, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 