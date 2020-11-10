Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Napier Flooding A Mixed Bag Of Claims – AA Insurance

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: AA Insurance

Auckland, 10 November 2020 Flooding in Napier from Monday’s deluge is keeping AA Insurance’s claims team busy with a wide range of home, contents and car claims.

Claims include damage caused by landslides and extensive flooding with water throughout the home, to leaky roofs and wet walls and carpeting.

“Our teams have handled over 100 property and 50 motor claims, with numbers still climbing," says Simon Hobbs, GM for Claims for AA Insurance. “Although we won’t know the extent of the damage for some time, we expect to be busy for the next few weeks, especially with the number of extensive claims coming through.”

One customer returned home to find part of their property had been torn off in a landslide. As the rear of the house had slid down a hill, it is now unliveable and not safe to enter.

Water from severe flooding has entered another customer’s home, rising to 150mm up walls through the entire house. The sleep-out is also flooded and at the time of their call to our claims centre, there was still 600mm water in the driveway.

Other customers are experiencing different degrees of flooding in and under homes and yards, with many now in temporary accommodation. This morning, one customer noticed water dripping down the living room wall, after the heavy rain and wind in the area last night loosened a roof tile.

“Safety is our number one priority for customers, their families and pets. We want to hear from those who can’t stay in their homes and need our help, or who require urgent repairs to their homes to keep them watertight and warm,” says Simon. “We’re also keen to hear from customers who’ve had to evacuate their properties and don’t know yet when they will be allowed to return and assess the damage.”

“There’s no rush to make a claim, but the sooner you can, the sooner we can help. Our team is ready to talk to customers with any flooding-related claims and get things sorted quickly – including temporary accommodation for both you and your pets should you need it.”

If your home floods, AA Insurance advises its customers to:

  • Make sure you, your family and pets are safe and in a dry area
  • Do not attempt to inspect or repair any damage until it is safe to do so
  • If the floors are wet, lift your furniture off the floor to prevent staining
  • Keep your damaged items if it is safe to do so, or take photos – this is useful to confirm what needs replacing
  • If your vehicle has been damaged or suffered flooding it may be unsafe to drive
  • AA Insurance customers should call us as soon as you can on 0800 500 216 to report any damage to your property, especially if you need emergency repairs.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AA Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 