LENS Outdoor Announces New Partnership With Seedooh

New Zealand-based technology and analytics company, LENS Outdoor (LENS) today announces a new data integration partnership with independent technology firm, Seedooh.

LENS, which launched last month, is a purpose-built audience measurement platform, created specifically for Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) media companies, that provides real-time audience accountability and unprecedented transparency.

This new partnership is the next step in delivering on that promise of transparency by adding reach and frequency data from LENS into Seedooh’s Independent Verification Platform (IVP). This verification reporting process occurs with no hands-on involvement from the DOOH operator or LENS due to an application programming interface (API) giving Seedooh access to both platforms, ensuring independent, proven and trusted reporting.

The reports will include total audience contacts from each campaign, along with site visitor frequency and unique reach.

LENS CTO and co-founder Robin Arnold says agencies and advertisers are waking up to the fact that historical methods for providing modelled audience metrics for OOH is simply not up to scratch, lacking both the accuracy and transparency that brands are now demanding and expecting.

“The integration of LENS data into Seedooh’s reports is an important step for the OOH industry, allowing agencies and brands access to independent post-campaign data to prove played campaigns, quantify reach and frequency and help better plan future campaigns.”

Seedooh’s IVP provides complete and automated, best-practice verification of every play-out in a DOOH network. The data is reported via a platform dashboard, enabling summary or granular analysis of every conceivable campaign delivery metric, including share of voice, location, time on screen, number of slots in loop, creative execution, dynamic delivery reporting and more. They can now also include real-time audience data through this new partnership with LENS.

Seedooh founder and CEO Tom Richter says Seedooh brings together valuable datasets at scale and makes them accessible to those who need them.

“Our platform is agnostic and standardises campaign delivery data for all OOH assets, both digital and classic. Ultimately, a campaign will reach a real world audience as intended, with the right message, to the right audience at the right time. It makes sense to combine high fidelity audience data with granular message delivery data. Our integration with LENS makes this combined dataset available automatically, on-demand.”

LENS’ launch client, LUMO Digital Outdoor is the first to supply its agency and advertiser clients with these enhanced Seedooh reports.

LUMO CEO Phil Clemas says “We have partnered with Seedooh since early 2019 and their display reports help us deliver on our transparency promise to our clients. The addition of the LENS data has come at a good time as the global COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head and clients are expecting greater accountability of campaign delivery and audience accountability.

“Site-based camera technology and live-streaming audience data is the only way to accurately and reliably answer those questions about audience reach and visitor frequency”.

Figure 1 - Left to right: Robin Arnold CTO & Co-Founder, LENS, Tom Richter CEO & Founder, Seedooh



About LENS Outdoor

LENS leverages the innovative Kiwi spirit by looking beyond the status quo and answering the needs of its core client base. Created amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, LENS was developed in New Zealand to specifically account for the dynamic volume, patterns and trends of Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) audiences. Its unique use of data and technology offers real-time insight, accuracy, and transparency, unlike any currently available in the OOH sector anywhere in the world.

LENS Outdoor is the inaugural platform that uses multiple site-based high-resolution cameras, specialised number plate recognition software and an intuitive dashboard to deliver truthful insights of DOOH audiences as they travel past digital billboards, every hour of every day.

www.lensoutdoor.com

About Seedooh

Seedooh is a fully independent technology platform specifically designed, built (and proven at scale) to provide complete and standardised reporting for buyers and sellers in the Out of Home industry. It is the only fully independent reporting system that provides near real-time, third party verification of display for both digital and traditional formats.

The level of confidence in the data is ensured by the Seedooh Confidence Framework which demands best practice data controls are applied and assessed against globally recognised reporting standards. Seedooh has an alignment with PwC to provide further market confidence in the platform’s ability to independently verify the integrity of campaign delivery data.



www.seedooh.com

