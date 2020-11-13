Employers Must Adhere To Public Health Rules

The Council of Trade Unions (CTU) is reminding employers that they have an obligation to do the right thing by employees and adhere to public health advice at all times including when it comes to dealing with COVID.

"If an employee is unwell they should stay home. If an employee signals to their employer that that they have been advised to self isolate the employer should be supporting the employee to do so. These are the actions of a fair and reasonable employer," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"Once again the need for safer sick leave is highlighted. We urge the Government to move swiftly to increase sick leave so that people have the leave they need to stay home and get well."

"We are a team of 5 million - this team includes employers - they need to do more to ensure our communities are kept safe," said Wagstaff.

