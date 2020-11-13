Wānaka Women’s Christmas Event Set To Inspire Others

Inspirational stories of resilience in business in a Covid world will be shared at the third annual Ignite Wānaka Women in Business Christmas Lunch next month.

Ignite Wānaka Chamber of Commerce has secured Laura Douglas and Bridget Legnavsky as keynote speakers at the signature Chamber event, to be held at Corbridge Woolshed on Friday, December 11.

Laura Douglas, owner of Real Country and Executive Director of The Fairlight Foundation, will share her story of how she gave up a professional career in Auckland to return home to Southland and establish a successful agritourism business based on her love of the land, animals and educating people. She’ll talk about how Covid-19 has impacted her business, and the importance of never giving up.

Bridget Legnavsky, GM of Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone and former chair of Ignite Wānaka, is a familiar face to many. Legnavsky is a former athlete-turned-coach, a successful multi-exiting entrepreneur, mum-of-two and wife. A unique and charismatic leader, she has proven experience in building strong company cultures, aligning people through values and uniting people in difficult times.

Legnavsky will talk about leading a team and a business to success in the face of closing borders and changing alert levels, and what she’s learnt about being a woman in business in the year that will be forever known as ‘the Covid year’.

Ignite Wānaka executive officer Naomi Lindsay says: “We are incredibly lucky to be able to hear personal journeys and experiences from these two exceptional women. Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community of women in business to share our stories, feel inspired and empowered and lean on each other. After the year that’s been, connecting over common themes – and a glass of bubbles – is just what the doctor ordered.”

This year’s Wānaka Women in Business Christmas Lunch is proudly supported by Wānaka marketing communications agency Scope Media. The popular women’s event continues to grow from strength to strength, and has this year shifted to the new location of Corbridge to accommodate the expanding demand.

Tickets are $79 for members and $89 for non-members, with tables available. Tickets are available via this link.

What: Ignite Wānaka Women in Business Christmas Lunch

When: Friday, December 11, 12-3pm

Where: Corbridge Woolshed



