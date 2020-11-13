BNZ Opens New Branch In Queenstown

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has officially opened its newest branch, BNZ Whakatipu, in the Five Mile centre in Frankton, Queenstown.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Partnership Banking, Paul Carter, says, “BNZ Whakatipu is our flagship branch in the area, and is particularly geared towards our business customers, bolstering BNZ’s presence in this fast-growing area.”

All cash and cheque transactions are handled by the Smart ATMs, coin, and cash exchange machines in the 24/7 secure lobby.

Carter says that this reflects a shift in customer behaviour: “BNZ Whakatipu provides customers with the best of both worlds – award-winning digital baking and services and access to our expert bankers for personal support and advice.

“The Partners Centre offers meeting spaces and facilities, the latest video conferencing technology, as well as specialised business bankers available for our customers and spectacular 360-degree views of the area.

“BNZ Whakatipu is close to major development opportunities, key transport links and many of our business customers in Queenstown,” says Carter.

© Scoop Media