Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Opens New Branch In Queenstown

Friday, 13 November 2020, 12:22 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has officially opened its newest branch, BNZ Whakatipu, in the Five Mile centre in Frankton, Queenstown.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Partnership Banking, Paul Carter, says, “BNZ Whakatipu is our flagship branch in the area, and is particularly geared towards our business customers, bolstering BNZ’s presence in this fast-growing area.”

All cash and cheque transactions are handled by the Smart ATMs, coin, and cash exchange machines in the 24/7 secure lobby.

Carter says that this reflects a shift in customer behaviour: “BNZ Whakatipu provides customers with the best of both worlds – award-winning digital baking and services and access to our expert bankers for personal support and advice.

“The Partners Centre offers meeting spaces and facilities, the latest video conferencing technology, as well as specialised business bankers available for our customers and spectacular 360-degree views of the area.

“BNZ Whakatipu is close to major development opportunities, key transport links and many of our business customers in Queenstown,” says Carter.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 