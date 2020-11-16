Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Proud To Partner With Peter Gordon’s Homeland

Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:36 am
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

Beef + Lamb New Zealand are delighted to announce a partnership with Homeland – world-renowned chef Peter Gordon and his partner Alastair Carruthers’ new venture.

Best described as a food embassy, Homeland is a dining room, film studio, cooking school, food innovation hub and community space; with the goal of connecting food and people – and boosting trade.

Peter Gordon, who returned full time to New Zealand after spending 30 years in the UK, said he was grateful that the focus of Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s support was on the community work.

“Central to Homeland’s mission is its work with communities. By embracing the many cultures that call Aotearoa home, we can learn and grow from its diversity and share that unique food knowledge with others. Beef + Lamb New Zealand saw that vision and we are thrilled their support can help Homeland in our ambitious community work.”

Over the next 12 months, Homeland will be welcoming in communities from across New Zealand to spend a day in the kitchen with Peter and share some delicious kai.

To kick off the partnership, Homeland will host the launch of Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Role of Red Meat in Healthy and Sustainable New Zealand Diets report on Thursday 26 November. The report – which is the fourth edition – is a review of the scientific literature detailing the nutritional and sustainability credentials of beef and lamb in New Zealand.

Fiona Windle, head of nutrition at Beef + Lamb New Zealand, was thrilled Homeland would offer such a unique platform to highlight the important report.

“The role red meat plays in the diets of Kiwis has received plenty of consideration over recent years, particularly in the media. The aim of this report is to provide a New Zealand-centric, peer-reviewed summary of the evidence to help inform and bring balance to a discourse that has too often become binary and, at times, unconstructive in its attempt to charter a pragmatic path forward.”

“We were delighted Peter, Alastair and the team at Homeland were keen to help us profile this report. Homeland is described as a food embassy, but Peter has been a consulate for food for three decades, so to have his support in launching this report is a huge compliment for us and the industry.”

 

