Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Booking IT Software Business Placed Up For Sale In Liquidation Process

Monday, 16 November 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

A Kiwi-designed tourism and hospitality software system and business has been placed on the market for sale by its liquidators Lynda Smart and Geoff Brown of Rodgers Reidy.

The business and IT software system allow small-to-medium sized tourism and hospitality operators to take third-party on-line bookings and payments with real-time availability updates.

The Real Time Booking System (RTBS) is utilised by tourism and hospitality operations across New Zealand and Australia. The internet-based operation was created by Whyte Waters Group Limited (In Liquidation).

Both the Whyte Waters Group business and Real Time Booking System operations are continuing to trade. Prior to the onset of COVID-19 the business employed five staff on a full-time equivalent basis, with access to additional former employee technicians on an ‘as required’ contract basis. All staff were able to work remotely from home.

Whyte Waters Group Limited (In Liquidation) was founded in 2005 as a marketing and publications company which produced tourism and hospitality leaflets and booklets to holiday-makers visiting Queenstown.

The company’s Real Time Booking System operation piggybacked off the industry relationships established by Whyte Waters Group Limited (WWGL). As marketing became more digitally-centred, WWGL reduced its portfolio of printed publications and concurrently began building up its on-line bookings service.

RTBS’s central reservations system allows customers to manage their bookings as they arrive from multiple sources – including their own websites, hotel booking desks, high street travel agents, wholesale travel companies, and information centres. Bookings are automatically confirmed and notified by text and email and allow for individual customisation of service offerings to encompass special one-off promotions, day trips, and pick up locations.

The RTBS system shows, amongst other information, activity availability, how the booking was reserved, how much has been paid by the customer, and the number of people participating – allowing for activity operators to manage their services accordingly.

RTBS generates its revenues through a formal service level agreement (SLA) with participating customers which provide for combinations of subscription fees and commissions from transactions booked through its service.

Financial statements from WWGL for the past three years show the company had seven-figure revenues – with net profits more than doubling over that time frame. Prior to COVID-19’s impact on New Zealand at the end of March this year, the number of transactions, and total value of transactions captured through RTBS had increased year upon year.

While WWGL’s in-room publishing activities have been put on hold, the Company still operates advertising screens installed at hotel lobbies in Queenstown and Rotorua showcasing tourism activities in the respective locations.

Now the proprietary software intellectual property assets and business behind Whyte Waters Group Limited (In Liquidation) and its going concern Real Time Booking Systems business are being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Canterbury. Hospitality and tourism business sales specialist Kate Mullins said that since launching, RTBS had grown its customer client base year upon year. Despite COVID-19, 153 operators were actively using the system in September this year.

“Domestic tourism in New Zealand is now through its darkest period, and with virtually no international travel being undertaking by Kiwis for the foreseeable future, is now on an upward cycle,” said Mullins.

“The RTBS system is a cost-effective way for many smaller tourism and hospitality operators to take real-time bookings for their services without having to substantially invest in their own IT infrastructure. In the year to December 2019, some 781,273 bookings to total value of $106.2million were made through RTBS.”

Mullins said that prior to COVID-19, WWGL had already begun exploring new growth avenues for the RTBS and the opportunity remains for a new operator to extend the use of RTBS beyond its traditional tourism and hospitality client base.

“The functioning RTBS software platform represents years of development and is constantly evolving as customer needs and communication channels have changed the dynamics of the sector,” she said.

Assets included in the sale include:

  • All of RTBS’s software, database, and intellectual systems
  • Two websites; whytewaters.com and the booking portal rtslive.com

and

  • The email accounts and phone numbers associated with the business

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 