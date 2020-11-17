Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Finalises Emergency Calling Protections For Consumers In Power Cuts

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has finalised its 111 Contact Code to protect consumers who rely on their home phones to contact 111 emergency services in a power cut.

The code supports consumers who can no longer call 111 in a power cut because they have moved to new home phone technologies like fibre and fixed wireless. These technologies need a power supply in the home to work, meaning they will not work in a power cut, without an independent power source.

“It’s clear from our consultation that many New Zealanders are unaware that new home phone technologies may not allow them to call 111 in a power cut,” Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson says.

“Our code aims to boost awareness of this issue so that Kiwis can take steps to ensure they’re not caught short in an emergency – such as by getting a battery back-up to maintain power to their home phone or by ensuring they have access to a mobile phone at home.”

Under the Code, telecommunications service providers must tell new customers, and remind existing customers at least once a year, that their home phone may not work in a power cut. Providers must also tell their customers how they can protect themselves and where to go for further support.

Mr Gilbertson says the Code also requires providers to take extra steps to ensure that vulnerable consumers, such as those with a known medical condition, are able to contact emergency services in a power cut, at no cost to the consumer.

“What this means is that home phone customers who don’t have an alternative way to contact 111 in a power cut can apply to their provider if they are at particular risk of needing to call emergency services for health, security or disability reasons.

“If they qualify, their provider will work with them to determine the right product for their particular needs.”

The Code includes protections to ensure providers cannot deny or stop supplying home phone services to customers because they are, or will become, a vulnerable consumer under the Code.

Customers can complain to the Telecommunications Disputes Resolution Service (TDRS), which provides independent resolution of consumer disputes with telecommunications providers, if their provider does not comply with the Code.

The Code comes into effect in February 2021, though providers have until August 2021 to make the process for extra support available to vulnerable consumers.

The final code is available on our website.

 

Background

The Commerce Commission regulates New Zealand’s telecommunications providers and can set industry guidelines and rules.

Under the Telecommunications (New Regulatory Framework) Amendment Act, the Commission must create a 111 contact code by 1 January 2022.

The Commission is also developing a Copper Withdrawal Code that sets out the minimum consumer protections that Chorus, the provider of New Zealand’s copper telecommunications network, must meet before it can withdraw copper services in areas where fibre services are available. The Copper Withdrawal Code is due to be published in December 2020.

The Act also provides for the deregulation of copper services in areas where fibre is available, creates a new regulatory regime for fibre networks and includes new powers to improve consumer outcomes in retail telecommunications markets.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 