Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scope Media Finalists In 2020 Pressies Awards

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Scope Media

Southern Lakes' marketing communications agency Scope Media has been named a finalist for the NZ Communications Council Pressies Awards.

The agency is a finalist in the Best Use of Media Relations category for its work on launching Wānaka start-up Nautilus Modular in November last year.

Scope Media is in the running with the country’s best PR and communications agencies for the prestigious annual Pressies Awards, which recognises NZ’s most impressive PR, experiential and social media campaigns. It is the third year in a row Scope Media has made the finals.

Nautilus Modular, the brainchild of Wānaka entrepreneur Peter Marshall, builds modules for housing, providing an alternative solution to existing off-site manufacturing products such as the flat-pack home. The first of its kind for New Zealand, modules are built from a spindle mould and are put together to form a complete building. What makes Nautilus Modular unique is its rapid production times – a family home can be constructed in just a few days.

The Best Use of Media Relations category recognises entries that deliver outstanding media coverage and shows how powerful storytelling and strong content delivers exceptional results.

“We knew Nautilus Modular would have mainstream appeal, but we didn’t know that it would produce the impact that it did. In the days that followed the launch, Nautilus Modular was inundated with people wanting to know more. They were able to prove their concept in less than a week and still field regular enquiries,” Scope Media managing director Celia Crosbie says.

“We are thrilled for our work to again be acknowledged alongside some of the best agencies in New Zealand.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Auckland on November 26.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Scope Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 