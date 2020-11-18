Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stoddart NZ Ltd Acquires Halton Kitchen Ventilation NZ From Malcolm Ravenscroft Ltd

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 8:12 am
Press Release: Stoddart New Zealand

Stoddart are excited to announce that Stoddart NZ will acquire the manufacturing, sales and installation rights for Halton Kitchen Ventilation in New Zealand from Ravenscroft.

Halton is the world leader in kitchen ventilation solutions and Ravenscroft has been engineering and supplying these solutions into New Zealand for the last 24 years. Stoddart has been manufacturing much of the product for Ravenscroft in in its Brisbane factory for the last few years so the acquisition was a natural progression.

"The addition of Halton Kitchen Ventilation to our offering in New Zealand rounds out our suite of products giving the industry a broader choice, backed up by the Stoddart family's absolute commitment to product quality and customer service. I would like to thank Malcolm Ravenscroft for creating this fantastic opportunity and Halton for giving the acquisition their full endorsement." said Tony Stoddart.

Malcolm Ravenscroft added: “We have proudly represented the Halton Kitchen Ventilation brand in NZ for many years now. It has been a great journey and I am pleased to see the brand going to a good home with Stoddart. I am also very happy that John MacDonald will continue to be involved, joining Stoddart to continue building on the associations and contacts we have made over the last 24 years.”

The Halton Kitchen Ventilation brand will continue to be supported and developed by Stoddart and Halton Group. Stoddart and Ravenscroft are working together to achieve a seamless transition. Halton Kitchen Ventilation Products have numerous advantages compared to the standard kitchen ventilation units and they will continue as the leading edge of the market.

Healthier kitchen environments

Halton's technology captures and removes cooking vapours more effectively than standard kitchen hoods, providing better air quality and a more comfortable environment for Chefs, as well as confidence that the maximum amount of cooking fumes have been removed the kitchen in the most sustainable way possible.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stoddart New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 