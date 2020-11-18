Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Significant Queenstown Station Up For Sale

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty

One of New Zealand’s most prominent alpine properties has been listed on the open market for the first time in 40 years.

Halfway Bay Station – a phenomenal 18,000-ha station located on the shores of Queenstown’s majestic Lake Wakatipu – is now up for sale through premium real estate agency New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR). A large and unique landholding of this scale is likely to receive offers in excess of $50 million.

NZSIR sales associates Matt Finnigan and Russell Reddell say they are anticipating interest in the property from Kiwi residents and syndicates, expats and internationals.

“Halfway Bay Station is an extraordinary slice of prime, natural New Zealand,” Finnigan says. “It features seven kilometres of lake frontage, mountains, rivers, valleys, native bush and an ecosystem that is largely untampered with. A property of this scale – and with that inherent value – is quite difficult to quantify. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Adds Reddell: “It is a stunning trophy holding with many self-sufficient qualities ideally suited as a long-term legacy investment that can be passed from generation to generation. Halfway Bay Station has enormous size, scale and scope, as well as complete seclusion in southern NZ. The ultimate drawcard, however, is the unique combination of this rare level of privacy, yet it is still close in proximity to vibrant Queenstown and just nine minutes via helicopter to the international airport.”

Accessible only by air or boat, the station is of high ecological value with an uninterrupted ecosystem and native flora and fauna. It encompasses predominantly pastoral lease land with 180ha of freehold land alongside 23km of the Lochy River, a world-renowned fly fishery. With its own hydro-power generation and mountain water sources, Halfway Bay Station is completely off-the-grid yet has access to the world via high-speed data and communications.

Traditionally farmed with cattle and sheep, the expansive property also includes a homestead, farm manager’s house, staff accommodation, woolshed, various implement sheds, a marina and jetty, workshop and remote shepherd huts.

“The views and recreational attributes of this property are spectacular, from heli-skiing on the mountains in winter to hunting in the bush-clad valleys, fly fishing for trout in the Lochy River or boating in the quiet bays of Lake Wakatipu,” says Finnigan.

“Marketed for the first time in 40 years, holdings of this scale and waterfront location are very rarely made available to the open market, representing an incredible opportunity to secure a special and strategic asset that is unlike anything else in the world,” says Reddell.

© Scoop Media

