Emt Distribution Brings Netsparker Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution To ANZ And APAC

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 12:20 pm
Press Release: emt Distribution

Cybersecurity specialist, emt Distribution, today announced that it will bring the Netsparker enterprise-level dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution to Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region under an expanded distribution agreement.

emt Distribution also offers the Acunetix web vulnerability scanning solution that cost-effectively meets the needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs). Both solutions deliver web application security, with the enterprise-level Netsparker focusing on absolute accuracy and automation. emt’s Adelaide and Singapore offices will now offer the full range of Netsparker and Acunetix solutions to channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs.

emt Distribution, a leading value-added distributor, offers cybersecurity solutions that address the Australian Signals Directorate’s top four mitigation strategies as well as the broader strategies in the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM).

Netsparker is designed so that enterprises can fully automate all their web security processes – including automatic vulnerability assessment, and automatic discovery and protection of web assets – so they can avoid resource-intensive manual processes. With Netsparker reports, enterprises can also meet their compliance requirements.

Netsparker is the only product that delivers automatic verification of vulnerabilities. Its Proof-Based Scanning™ technology safely exploits any vulnerabilities found, generating a proof-of-exploit or proof-of-concept to rule out false positives. Users do not have to manually verify findings and can immediately proceed with the fixing of security flaws.

Netsparker scans any type of web application, provides actionable results, and integrates with company workflow tools to close the loop between IT and developers. Its built-in team management and vulnerability management features enable enterprises to create roles, assign issues, overview the remediation process, and retest after completion.

Under the expanded distribution agreement, emt Distribution will invest additional on-the-ground support and educational resources for both Netsparker and Acunetix in the region. This will see emt Distribution provide qualifying resellers with proof-of-concept keys, easy access to product trials, and assistance with customer demonstrations, all within a 24 hour turnaround time.

“emt Distribution is delighted to add Netsparker to our web vulnerability scanning and dynamic application security testing portfolio,” said Shane Mahney, General Manager of emt Distribution. “Our channel partners will be able to deliver even higher levels of accuracy and automation for their enterprise customers. It will give them a high-end alternative to Acunetix, which has proved very successful in meeting the security needs of web application developers, development operations teams and SMBs.”

“We are excited to be working with emt Distribution to expand our presence in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region,” said Kevin Abela, VP of Global Channel Development at Invicti Security, owner of the Netsparker and Acunetix brands. “With cyber security risks continually on the rise, we want to ensure the best possible reach and support to make our customers’ web applications as secure as possible.”

About emt Distribution
emt Distribution is an Adelaide-based value added distributor and vendor representative with a presence in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, UAE and South Africa. It also works closely with like-minded distributors in the UK, Netherlands and Germany. emt offers cyber security solutions that address the top four mitigation strategies to prevent cyber security incidents, the broader strategies in the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM) and solutions to address Cyber Threat Management.

emt Distribution assists channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs to deliver cyber security solutions their customers need. emt offers pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance for both vendors and channel partners. See: www.emtdist.com

