Harcourts Shine At REINZ Awards

Martin Cooper Managing Director, Robert Carter General Manager and Andrew North Branch Manager Harcourts Cooper & Co. winners of Medium Agency of the year and Community Award (large) receiving their award from Bindi Norwell REINZ, Sarah Wood realestate.co.nz and Bridget Coates, REINZ Board Chair. Photo credit REINZ.

Harcourts New Zealand is delighted to have won the top prize in seven categories at this years’ 2020 Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) awards.

These include Harcourts Cooper & Co. picking up two awards, winning the Medium Agency of the year and also the Community Award (large) for their outstanding work supporting the community on Auckland’s North Shore.

Jen Neil of Harcourts Accommodation Centre, Christchurch named as Residential Property Manager of the year.

Matt Webb from Regent Realty, NAI Harcourts Hawke’s Bay winning the award for the Commercial and Industrial Rising Star of the Year.

Medium Office of the Year for Residential Property Management was awarded to Harcourts Orewa - Tandem Property Management in Auckland.

Rounding out the evening and topping the charts with two personal accolades is Cameron Bailey from Harcourts Gold Real Estate Papanui, Christchurch who won both the Residential Salesperson of the Year (volume) and the overall award for Residential Salesperson of the Year.

Bryan Thomson, Managing Director Harcourts New Zealand says, ‘I am extremely proud of everyone from Harcourts who has won an award this year.'

‘A lot of hard work is done by our people right across New Zealand and so to have our team members recognised in this way, on the national stage is wonderful. Special mention has to go to Cameron Bailey who continues to set the standard for elite level performance in residential sales, as he has done for many years.'

'In addition to taking out these awards Harcourts also provided finalists in many categories, reflecting a year of massive commitment across all marketplaces and specialities by our teams.'

