Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Wins 2020 Large Agency Of The Year Award At 2020 REINZ Awards For Excellence

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Barfoot & Thompson has won the Large Agency of the Year Award at last night’s 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence. Barfoot & Thompson is the only agency to ever have won this award in the eight years that REINZ has been presenting this award.

Medium Agency of the Year was taken out by Harcourts Cooper & Co Real Estate Limited (Auckland) and Small Agency of the year was won by LINK Business (Auckland).

The Community Award which seeks to recognise the immense contribution the profession makes to the wider community was won by Harcourts Cooper & Co Auckland (large winner), Whalan & Partners, Bayleys Christchurch (medium winner) and Bayleys Gisborne (small winner).

The Innovation Award which recognises new innovative technology being utilised by the industry was won by Property Brokers, for their Property Management Integration.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Every year we have a significant number of high-calibre entries, many of whom have won their own local or agency awards making for some extremely tough competition. It has been great to be able to come together and celebrate success from across the country. To win one of these awards is to be the best of the best, and that is a noteworthy achievement.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for your achievements – these accomplishments are something you can be extremely proud of. Thank you for helping to raise the bar of the real estate profession and for all your hard work,” she concludes.

The 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence were held at the Cordis Auckland and saw 41 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.

Full List of the 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence Winners

Residential Property Management Awards

· Residential Property Manager - Rising Star of the Year: Sue Christie – Goodwins, Auckland

· Residential Property Manager of the Year: Jen Neil, Harcourts Accommodation Centre, Christchurch

· RPM Business Development Manager of the Year: Brendan Goodwin - Goodwins, Auckland

· Small Office of the Year: Barfoot & Thompson, Stonefields

· Medium Office of the Year: Harcourts Orewa – Tandem Property Management

· Large Office of the Year: Crockers Property Management, Epsom

realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award

· Scott Campbell & Shelley Molloy – Bayleys South Auckland Industrial

Innovation Award

· Property Brokers – Property Management Integration

Community Awards

· Small Winner: Bayleys Gisborne

· Medium Winner: Whalan & Partners, Bayleys Christchurch

· Large Winner: Harcourts Cooper & Co

Individual Real Estate Sales Awards

· Manager of the Year: Megan Jaffe – Megan Jaffe Real Estate, Ray White, Remuera

· Office Administrator of the Year: Jacky Grant – Goodwins, Auckland

· Personal Assistant of the Year: Alice Napier – Lowe & Co Realty, Wellington

Residential Sales

· Residential Rising Star of the Year: Richard Thode – Ray White, Epsom

· Residential Salesperson of the Year – Volume: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Real Estate, Papanui

· Residential Salesperson of the Year: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Real Estate, Papanui

· Small Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Waipukurau

· Small Residential Office of the Year: Mat Andrews Real Estate, Bayleys Wanaka

· Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Whanganui

· Medium Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Ponsonby

· Large Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Barfoot & Thompson, Pukekohe

· Large Residential Office of the Year: Megan Jaffe Real Estate, Ray White, Remuera

Business Brokerage

· Business Broker Rising Star of the Year: Jeff Wiley – LINK Business, Ellerslie

· Business Broker Salesperson of the Year: Bruce Cattell – LINK Business, Ellerslie

· Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business, Christchurch

· Medium Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business, Bay of Plenty

· Large Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business, Ellerslie

Commercial and Industrial

· C&I Rising Star of the Year: Matt Webb – Regent Realty NAI Harcourts, Hawke’s Bay

· C&I Salesperson of the Year: Greg Goldfinch – Colliers International New Zealand, Highbrook

· Small C&I Office of the Year: CBRE, Wellington

· Medium C&I Office of the Year: Colliers International New Zealand, Highbrook

· Large C&I Office of the Year: Bayleys House, Auckland

Rural

· Rural Rising Star of the Year: Dave Hutchison – NZR Real Estate, Wairarapa

· Rural Salesperson of the Year: Ben Turner – Whalan & Partners, Bayleys Christchurch

· Small Rural Office of the Year: Country & Co Realty, Invercargill

· Medium Rural Office of the Year: Success Realty, Bayleys Hamilton

· Large Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Country, Tauranga

Agency Awards

· Small Agency of the Year: LINK Business

· Medium Agency of the Year: Harcourts Cooper & Co

· Large Agency of the Year: Barfoot & Thompson

