Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Wins 2020 Large Agency Of The Year Award At 2020 REINZ Awards For Excellence

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 6:45 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Barfoot & Thompson has won the Large Agency of the Year Award at last night’s 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence. Barfoot & Thompson is the only agency to ever have won this award in the eight years that REINZ has been presenting this award.

Medium Agency of the Year was taken out by Harcourts Cooper & Co Real Estate Limited (Auckland) and Small Agency of the year was won by LINK Business (Auckland).

The Community Award which seeks to recognise the immense contribution the profession makes to the wider community was won by Harcourts Cooper & Co Auckland (large winner), Whalan & Partners, Bayleys Christchurch (medium winner) and Bayleys Gisborne (small winner).

The Innovation Award which recognises new innovative technology being utilised by the industry was won by Property Brokers, for their Property Management Integration.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Every year we have a significant number of high-calibre entries, many of whom have won their own local or agency awards making for some extremely tough competition. It has been great to be able to come together and celebrate success from across the country. To win one of these awards is to be the best of the best, and that is a noteworthy achievement.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for your achievements – these accomplishments are something you can be extremely proud of. Thank you for helping to raise the bar of the real estate profession and for all your hard work,” she concludes.

The 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence were held at the Cordis Auckland and saw 41 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.

Full List of the 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence Winners

Residential Property Management Awards
· Residential Property Manager - Rising Star of the Year: Sue Christie – Goodwins, Auckland
· Residential Property Manager of the Year: Jen Neil, Harcourts Accommodation Centre, Christchurch
· RPM Business Development Manager of the Year: Brendan Goodwin - Goodwins, Auckland
· Small Office of the Year: Barfoot & Thompson, Stonefields
· Medium Office of the Year: Harcourts Orewa – Tandem Property Management
· Large Office of the Year: Crockers Property Management, Epsom

realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award
· Scott Campbell & Shelley Molloy – Bayleys South Auckland Industrial

Innovation Award
· Property Brokers – Property Management Integration

Community Awards
· Small Winner: Bayleys Gisborne
· Medium Winner: Whalan & Partners, Bayleys Christchurch
· Large Winner: Harcourts Cooper & Co

Individual Real Estate Sales Awards
· Manager of the Year: Megan Jaffe – Megan Jaffe Real Estate, Ray White, Remuera
· Office Administrator of the Year: Jacky Grant – Goodwins, Auckland
· Personal Assistant of the Year: Alice Napier – Lowe & Co Realty, Wellington

Residential Sales
· Residential Rising Star of the Year: Richard Thode – Ray White, Epsom 
· Residential Salesperson of the Year – Volume: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Real Estate, Papanui
· Residential Salesperson of the Year: Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Real Estate, Papanui
· Small Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Waipukurau
· Small Residential Office of the Year: Mat Andrews Real Estate, Bayleys Wanaka
· Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Whanganui
· Medium Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Ponsonby
· Large Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Barfoot & Thompson, Pukekohe
· Large Residential Office of the Year: Megan Jaffe Real Estate, Ray White, Remuera

Business Brokerage
· Business Broker Rising Star of the Year: Jeff Wiley – LINK Business, Ellerslie
· Business Broker Salesperson of the Year: Bruce Cattell – LINK Business, Ellerslie
· Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business, Christchurch
· Medium Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business, Bay of Plenty
· Large Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business, Ellerslie

Commercial and Industrial
· C&I Rising Star of the Year: Matt Webb – Regent Realty NAI Harcourts, Hawke’s Bay
· C&I Salesperson of the Year: Greg Goldfinch – Colliers International New Zealand, Highbrook
· Small C&I Office of the Year: CBRE, Wellington
· Medium C&I Office of the Year: Colliers International New Zealand, Highbrook
· Large C&I Office of the Year: Bayleys House, Auckland

Rural
· Rural Rising Star of the Year: Dave Hutchison – NZR Real Estate, Wairarapa
· Rural Salesperson of the Year: Ben Turner – Whalan & Partners, Bayleys Christchurch
· Small Rural Office of the Year: Country & Co Realty, Invercargill
· Medium Rural Office of the Year: Success Realty, Bayleys Hamilton
· Large Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Country, Tauranga

Agency Awards
· Small Agency of the Year: LINK Business
· Medium Agency of the Year: Harcourts Cooper & Co
· Large Agency of the Year: Barfoot & Thompson

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 