Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s First Chief People Inclusion Officer Appointed By Timely

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Timely

New Zealand’s first Chief People Inclusion Officer has been appointed by award winning hi-tech company Timely.

Mary Haddock-Staniland joins the global software company with a mandate to progress the business case for workplace inclusion, ensuring people have equal access to opportunities and resources. Timely’s data shows that providing a workplace where people are welcomed, supported, known, valued and trusted is what job seekers, employees and customers expect and deserve.

Mary Haddock-Staniland

“We need to ensure that both Timely and the 15,000 businesses it serves get to benefit from inclusive work practices, it’s not just the right thing to do, it’s how we’re growing” said Timely CEO and co-founder Ryan Baker.

Believed to be the first role of this nature in the executive level of any New Zealand organisation, Haddock-Staniland joins Timely at an exciting time in the organisation’s growth.

Timely provides software to the beauty industry and is used by thousands of spas and salons across the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. They are also pioneers of remote working with over 100 staff across the same countries.

Baker is excited to have someone of Haddock-Staniland’s calibre joining the team to continue their growth and says that inclusion is linked directly to that happening.

“We started making Timely an inclusive, supportive and flexible workplace in the early days because that’s the company we wanted to work at.”

“What we learned is that it’s not just about us. Owners in the beauty industry do business based on the same values of inclusion. The more we invest in creating an inclusive workplace for Timely staff, the more business comes through the door.”

Having previously held both senior HR and PR positions, Haddock-Staniland’s role will focus on elevating Timely as a global leader in workplace inclusion and engagement. As luck would have it, she’s also passionate about the beauty industry.

“I love the beauty industry and I’ve been given this wonderful opportunity to combine my passion for people in this role. It’s clear from the mahi already being done at Timely, that they have a genuine commitment to this kaupapa. Timely aspires to be a company where people do the right thing, and where doing the right thing is what success looks like. I’m excited to be a part of the Timely team, and to be joining them on the journey ahead.” says Mary Haddock-Staniland.

Haddock-Staniland is leaving her role Head of Membership Services at Diversity Works New Zealand where she has played a key role in building the company’s brand and delivering to their growing membership.

Mary joins Timely in December.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timely on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 