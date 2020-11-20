Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Newly-appointed Special Counsel In Hot Demand With International Clients

Friday, 20 November 2020, 8:36 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

New Zealand’s largest law firm, Chapman Tripp, has elevated Joshua Jones to Special Counsel, recognising the skills and impressive network of international contacts he brings to the firm’s financial restructuring and insolvency practice.

With a particular focus on banking and distressed investment situations, Jones’ 11 years abroad working in legal firms and in the financial sector means that he is ideally placed to advise international clients and investment banks on complex cross-border transactions and management of distressed assets in New Zealand.

Nick Wells, the firm’s Chief Executive Partner remarked, “Josh’s deep experience in international markets is extremely attractive to Australian, US and UK-based investors looking to invest in distressed assets in New Zealand. His experience working in London for global law firm White & Case LLP and as an executive director for global investment bank Nomura International plc gives him that extra edge – he knows how to get things done from an international bank’s perspective.”

Jones’ appointment comes into effect from 1 December 2020, and strengthens the firm’s financial restructuring and insolvency practice alongside well-known Chapman Tripp partner, Michael Harper.

His experience includes advising a number of New Zealand group companies involved in significant international restructurings and insolvencies; acting for Australian-based administrators on various cross-border administration, advising Calibre Partners on the receivership of a property finance company and acting for the voluntary administrators and liquidators of Exss Limited (formerly Stretchsense Limited) – a deal category finalist for the New Zealand Law Awards Restructuring and Insolvency Deal of the Year.

Prior to moving to London, Jones started his career at Buddle Findlay in Auckland. He is also a member of the Restructuring Insolvency and Turnaround Association (RITANZ).

