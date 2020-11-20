Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seequent Named A Tech Company To Watch For Impressive Global Growth

Friday, 20 November 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: Seequent


CHRISTCHURCH, NZ, 19 November 2020 – Global geoscience software company Seequent has been recognised for its impressive revenue increase in the annual Technology Investment Network (TIN) Report which monitors the performance of New Zealand’s top 200 largest technology exporters.

Seequent received an EY Ten Companies to Watch award, posting the third-highest reported dollar value revenue increase out of the 200 technology exporters profiled. Seequent’s 2020 revenue of $106m ranked it 23rd on the TIN100 (rated 1 to 100 by revenue), up from 49th in 2019. Seequent has steadily improved its position on the TIN100 since first featuring in 2015; TIN calculated the company’s 5 Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at over 40%.

Seequent CEO Shaun Maloney, says: “Seequent’s continued focus, global growth, and performance are due to the passion of 435 staff, support of 20,000 customers, and the surge of acknowledgement around the world that we MUST take greater steps to make better decisions about the Earth and our environment to sustain life. Assuring the sustainability of the Earth’s precious resources is at the core of Seequent’s purpose.”

Seequent is currently developing its new future-focussed ecosystem of hybridised cloud and desktop geoscience solutions called Seequent Evo; the most significant investment in technology in the company’s history.

“There is a world of opportunity ahead for Seequent. Our rapid growth is continuing despite the Covid-impacted environment, and we’re investing in technology innovation to create new solutions for our customers – which means we need to keep expanding our team. We’re actively looking for a wide range of talented and passionate individuals who want to help us deliver on our purpose, both in New Zealand and globally, including software developers, marketing and sales professionals,” says Maloney.

The TIN Report tracks the progress of technology exporters in the areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), High-tech Manufacturing and Biotechnology.

Greg Shanahan, founder and managing director of TIN, says: “For the first time Seequent made it on to the EY Ten Companies to Watch List - the ten highest reported dollar value growth companies in the TIN200, NZ’s 200 largest technology “exporters”. They achieved this with spectacular growth, which ranked them third behind such iconic high growth companies as F&P Healthcare and Xero.”

Headquartered in Christchurch, Seequent specialises in developing geoscience analysis, modelling and visualisation software. Its world-leading technologies enable better-informed environmental and investment decision making in the mining & minerals, civil construction and infrastructure, environmental and energy sectors.

Customers in over 100 countries use Seequent’s innovative software on a diverse range of projects, including critical, large-scale, earth, environment, and renewable energy projects, to support complex decision-making on subsurface geoscience and engineering design solutions.

Microsoft recently named Seequent as one of four technology partners it was working with globally to drive change in the quality and conservation of water.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Seequent on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 