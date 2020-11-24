Pooping Flamingos, Flossing Sloths And Presents That Unwrap Themselves: The Top Ten Toys For Kiwi Kids This Christmas

This Christmas, Kiwi kids will be feeding flamingos, boogying with sloths, and trying out tongue twisters according to Trade Me’s top toy picks this year.

Trade Me’s Millie Silvester said popular searches were combined with national and international trends to predict what will be making kids smile on Christmas day.

Animals are a big trend this year, half of the toys on the list are new furry or feathered friends for kids. “We always see animal toys on Kiwi kid’s wishlists, and this year is no different. From puppies to flamingoes - there is a furry friend for every child this Christmas.”

Parents in the process of toilet training will be excited about Trade Me’s top pick this year, the Gotta Go Flamingo. “This little guy is the perfect companion for any toddler learning how to use the toilet. The interactive, bright pink Flamingo talks, sings, dances, eats, and poops. All you have to do is feed him his magic food and wait.”

Miss Silvester said next on Trade Me’s list is Fifi, the Flossing Sloth. “Flossing is undeniably the hottest dance move of the year and what better buddy to practise with than a bright purple sloth. The battery-powered toy dances to three different songs for hours of flossing fun.

“Another sought after animal this year are Present Pets. Unboxing has been a huge trend over the past few years and these wee critters actually unbox themselves! And with two possible dogs inside, part of the fun is not knowing which one you’ll get until it climbs out of the box.”

Miss Silvester said another dog that made the list this year is the FurReal Poopalots Big Wags Dog. “Yet another pooping toy, feed this puppy treats and he will start to do his business as you walk him leaving a trail of poop nuggets behind. Luckily, he comes with his own poop scooper for cleanups.

“Another favourite this year is the Hatchimals Pixie.” Miss Silvester said Kiwi kids of the 90s might remember Sky Dancers Fairy Flyers; The fairy toy that would spin and ‘fly’ a short distance with a pull cord. “This Christmas, Hatchimals have made a pixie toy that can actually fly. Charge up your pixie using a USB, and your little one will love chasing her around.”

Miss Silvester said if flying fairies and silly pets weren’t your kids’ thing, games can be a great option that is fun for the whole family. “Watch Ya Mouth is a hilarious multiplayer game, where players have to compete in challenges while wearing a mouthpiece. With over 100 challenges included, this one will keep the whole family entertained for hours.

“Greedy Granny is another great family game. Players take turns sneaking treats from Granny’s basket, but you never know when she will wake up and send her teeth soaring.”

Miss Silvester reminded parents to get in early to make sure they got the presents their little ones had asked for this year. “Christmas is an incredibly busy time of year and we know some suppliers are facing delays due to COVID, so we recommend sorting your presents early this year.”

Other unusual toys on the list included:

L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise!

LEGO Super Mario 71360 Adventures with Mario Starter Course

Sylvanian Families Sunshine Nursery Bus

Top kids’ Christmas toys – 2020:

1. Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

2. Zuru Pets Alive - Fifi Flossing Sloth

3. Present Pets

4. Watch Ya Mouth

5. Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers

6. FurReal Poopalots Big Wags Dog

7. Greedy Granny

8. L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise!

9. LEGO Super Mario 71360 Adventures with Mario Starter Course

10. Sylvanian Families Sunshine Nursery Bus

© Scoop Media

