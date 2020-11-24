Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fletcher Building Joins World’s Top Sustainability Leaders

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building

Auckland, 24 November 2020: Fletcher Building has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia-Pacific) for the first time and is the only new entry from New Zealand this year. Fletcher building continues to be included in the DJSI Australia.

CEO Ross Taylor said: “We aspire to be the New Zealand and Australian leader in sustainable building materials, construction and distribution and we’re delighted to be recognised among Asia Pacific region’s most sustainable companies. We are one of only 16 companies from our industry sector to make the index and one of only four companies from any industry in New Zealand.

“We are transforming our business around sustainability as a key enabler of our strategy and we have ambitious carbon emissions, waste and water targets.

“The building and materials sector needs to shift the way that it designs, builds and sources the building materials used in the construction process. One way we are working on this, is by publishing Environmental Product Declarations to communicate the life-cycle environmental impact of products, to support our consumers, architects and designers in making more sustainable product choices.

“Being included in the index is an endorsement of the progress we are making as well as the transparency of our reporting across the social, environmental, and governance dimensions of our business.”

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global: “We congratulate Fletcher Building for being included in the DJSI Asia Pacific and Australia. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

The DJSI is a leading global index for measuring how well companies are managing sustainability within their business and how clearly they report on their financial, social and environmental performance. Fletcher Building’s inclusion in the DJSI Asia Pacific and Australia relates to its performance in its 2019 financial year.

Fletcher Building looks forward to taking part in the DJSI again in 2021.

