Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IBM New Zealand Establishes Cloud Advisory Practice

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 10:45 am
Press Release: IBM

25 November 2020 - IBM New Zealand has appointed Donald Long as a Senior Cloud Advisory Consultant and practice lead of its newly established Cloud Advisory Practice, which provides access to global resources and advice to clients undergoing digital transformation.

A recent IBM study of global executives found that nearly six in ten responding organisations have accelerated their digital transformations due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted critical workflows and processes. Study participants reported that technologies like AI, automation and cybersecurity that could help make workflows more intelligent, responsive and secure are increasing in priority.

Donald brings to IBM more than 30 years of IT experience in New Zealand and South Africa, in cloud consulting and architecture, and client service roles.

“Donald’s appointment to the New Zealand Cloud Advisory Practice will help clients adopt an open, hybrid multi cloud environment that lays the foundation to increase automation or create new products using AI and data,” said Steve O’Donnell, Managing Partner, IBM New Zealand Global Business Services.

IBM’s Cloud Advisory Practice makes available design methodologies and global experience so New Zealand clients and business partners can evaluate their operational and cultural readiness for transformation.

These resources include an AI-powered cloud advisory tool to help clients define their multi-cloud strategy, identifying opportunities to optimise infrastructure costs and which applications to move to which cloud platform, based on workload.

Prior to joining IBM, Donald worked on contract to Carter Holt Harvey as IT Operations Manager, Australia and New Zealand for two years, the first of which while on secondment from Datacom. Donald worked at Datacom for almost eight years where his consulting roles included Principal Advisory Architect and Senior Solution Advisor.

Donald also previously worked at Spark Digital, Axon Computer Systems and Citrix Systems, cementing his strong industry relationships throughout the New Zealand IT and business partner community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IBM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 