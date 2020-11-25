Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BitPrime Partners With Simplex To Provide A Solution To Buy Crypto With Credit Cards

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 11:45 am
Press Release: BitPrime

First-to-market crypto offering in New Zealand enables a safe and convenient way to purchase crypto using debit and credit cards by joining forces with Simplex.

Christchurch, New Zealand - ?? November 2020 - BitPrime, New Zealand's leading cryptocurrency retailer, today announced it has partnered with Simplex, the market-leading fiat/crypto infrastructure provider. The partnership provides a safe solution for those wishing to buy cryptocurrency using a credit card or debit card (Visa or Mastercard).

Available for the first time in New Zealand, the partnership takes advantage of Simplex’s fully protected, fraud-free platform for digital asset purchases and offers BitPrime customers yet another practical payment option to onramp to the crypto ecosystem.

The option to purchase crypto with a credit card has been one of the most highly requested features by current BitPrime customers over the company’s three-year history. The partnership with Simplex enables BitPrime users to easily onramp with a trusted partner that has an industry reputation for transparency and security.

The launch of this new payment solution comes as the price of Bitcoin reaches its highest since the all-time high of nearly NZD30,000 in February 2017.

BitPrime has partnered with Simplex to utilise the company's state-of-the-art AI technology that analyses the risk of every payment and actively blocks fraudulent users. Simplex also provides all users with award-winning customer support, available 24/7, should they need help to complete their purchases.

Ross Carter-Brown, CEO of BitPrime, said “We’re taking cryptocurrency to the world. Our new credit card payment gateway allows us to service customers from 178 different countries. We know that New Zealand is a desirable jurisdiction to do business for many people, especially for financial services. That’s due to our strong personal property protections, political stability, and low corruption. Our partnership with Simplex is a crucial piece of infrastructure that will help meet that demand”.

”Simplex gives anyone, anywhere the ability to buy any digital assets easily and securely”, said Simplex founder and CEO, Nimrod Lehavi. “Our partnership with BitPrime empowers millions to onramp conveniently, using their bank cards.”

BitPrime allows customers to purchase as little as $100 worth of cryptocurrencies and the newly launched payment solution also supports international customers.

To learn more about this service, or to try it out, visit: https://www.bitprime.co.nz/buy-crypto-with-credit-card/

ABOUT BITPRIME

New Zealand owned and operated, BitPrime is at the forefront of full-service cryptocurrency trading solutions in the country. We're passionate about our professional service and have a strong focus on providing free education and tech support for beginner’s through to professional investors. BitPrime is here to make it easy and secure to trade digital assets. BITPRIME LIMITED (FSP595609) Registered.

ABOUT SIMPLEX

Simplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014. As the market leader, Simplex pioneered the first riskless global fiat onramp using credit and debit cards, promising a zero chargeback guarantee. Working alongside the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, Simplex provides the complete fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As a licensed EU financial institution, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BitPrime on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 