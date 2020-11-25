BitPrime Partners With Simplex To Provide A Solution To Buy Crypto With Credit Cards

First-to-market crypto offering in New Zealand enables a safe and convenient way to purchase crypto using debit and credit cards by joining forces with Simplex.

Christchurch, New Zealand - ?? November 2020 - BitPrime, New Zealand's leading cryptocurrency retailer, today announced it has partnered with Simplex, the market-leading fiat/crypto infrastructure provider. The partnership provides a safe solution for those wishing to buy cryptocurrency using a credit card or debit card (Visa or Mastercard).

Available for the first time in New Zealand, the partnership takes advantage of Simplex’s fully protected, fraud-free platform for digital asset purchases and offers BitPrime customers yet another practical payment option to onramp to the crypto ecosystem.

The option to purchase crypto with a credit card has been one of the most highly requested features by current BitPrime customers over the company’s three-year history. The partnership with Simplex enables BitPrime users to easily onramp with a trusted partner that has an industry reputation for transparency and security.

The launch of this new payment solution comes as the price of Bitcoin reaches its highest since the all-time high of nearly NZD30,000 in February 2017.

BitPrime has partnered with Simplex to utilise the company's state-of-the-art AI technology that analyses the risk of every payment and actively blocks fraudulent users. Simplex also provides all users with award-winning customer support, available 24/7, should they need help to complete their purchases.

Ross Carter-Brown, CEO of BitPrime, said “We’re taking cryptocurrency to the world. Our new credit card payment gateway allows us to service customers from 178 different countries. We know that New Zealand is a desirable jurisdiction to do business for many people, especially for financial services. That’s due to our strong personal property protections, political stability, and low corruption. Our partnership with Simplex is a crucial piece of infrastructure that will help meet that demand”.

”Simplex gives anyone, anywhere the ability to buy any digital assets easily and securely”, said Simplex founder and CEO, Nimrod Lehavi. “Our partnership with BitPrime empowers millions to onramp conveniently, using their bank cards.”

BitPrime allows customers to purchase as little as $100 worth of cryptocurrencies and the newly launched payment solution also supports international customers.

To learn more about this service, or to try it out, visit: https://www.bitprime.co.nz/buy-crypto-with-credit-card/

ABOUT BITPRIME

New Zealand owned and operated, BitPrime is at the forefront of full-service cryptocurrency trading solutions in the country. We're passionate about our professional service and have a strong focus on providing free education and tech support for beginner’s through to professional investors. BitPrime is here to make it easy and secure to trade digital assets. BITPRIME LIMITED (FSP595609) Registered.

ABOUT SIMPLEX

Simplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014. As the market leader, Simplex pioneered the first riskless global fiat onramp using credit and debit cards, promising a zero chargeback guarantee. Working alongside the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, Simplex provides the complete fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As a licensed EU financial institution, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020.

© Scoop Media

