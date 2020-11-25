Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post Prepares For Black Friday Online Shopping Event: Extra People, Flights, Vans And Sites

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Post

Last year Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales saw more online purchases than Boxing Day, taking the top spot as the biggest online shopping event in New Zealand, according to The Full Download 2020 research by NZ Post.

In 2019 Kiwi shoppers spent a record $6.1 billion in the month before Christmas, with Kiwis spending $450 million in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, about $250 million more than they did on Boxing Day.

“We’re expecting this growth in online shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to continue to soar. Last year online shopping on Black Friday increased 27%, but this year COVID has completely changed the way Kiwis shop, with more New Zealanders shopping online than ever before,” says NZ Post Chief Customer Officer Bryan Dobson.

“When the country first moved into Alert Level 3 earlier in the year, online shopping increased a massive 105%. Since then, online shopping has remained about 30% up, which will have a big impact on the online shopping purchases we see in the next four weeks as Kiwis take advantage of these sales events to get ready for Christmas.

“Many New Zealanders will be looking to buy Christmas presents in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Our message to Kiwis is to send on those Christmas presents to your loved ones as early as possible to make sure they arrive under the tree in time.

“If New Zealanders are looking to buy Christmas presents from overseas in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales they should take note of what the e-tailer’s websites say about delivery time-frames into New Zealand. Cut-off dates for sending Christmas presents are available on our website, but the message this year is “send early”, due to the unpredictability that COVID brings.

“NZ Post has planned for a range of different scenarios to prepare for the busy season. We are bringing on three additional sites to manage surges in volumes, 200 more courier vans, 185 extra flights, more than 1500 extra transport runs and 350 additional processing people to deliver Christmas presents for New Zealanders,” says Bryan Dobson.

NZ Post is planning to deliver about 2 million parcels in the week following Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. This compares to almost 1.8 million parcels for the same period last year.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 