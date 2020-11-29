How To Shoo Flies From Your Home

Summer is here! And so, unfortunately, are the flies.

All that warm, damp weather we get in spring and summer is a breeding nirvana for those little winged devils. Which pretty much means that December through to March is when we suffer from fly power the most.

So how do you fortify your home against a fly invasion?

Keeping your windows closed is logical to a point. But unless you have full-on air-conditioning, why would you want to shut up your house and swelter on a hot summer’s day?

Another catch with this approach is that a healthy airflow is one of the very things you need to dissuade flies from making your home their preferred summer holiday destination (flies hate air movement, which is why you see less of them on windy days).

So what other weapons can you draw on from your anti-fly arsenal? Here are a few.

Tips for fighting off flies

1. Maintain a tidy home

Flies love to dine out on food scraps and faeces. Clear up any of those nasty calling cards your pets have left around the section. Try to keep kitchen waste to a minimum – clear your kitchen bench of crumbs and empty the kitchen bin as frequently as possible so food doesn’t have the chance to fester (having a small bin will help you to get into this habit). And while you’re at it, keep your outdoor bin as far away from your house as possible.

And have you noticed how this year’s batch of flies gravitate towards the poop left from last year’s lot? Get some warm soapy water and clear away those unsightly fly spots.

2. Put the wind up them

While there is a breed of fly called Blow Fly, no fly likes to get blown around. Get some good ventilation happening in your home. Even better, if you’ve got some fans, get them going. Not only will they keep you cool, they’ll also fluster any passing flies.

3. Fly sprays – but do they work?

Well…. maybe. There has been a swing towards more environmentally-friendly sprays over the last decade or so (where natural pyrethrum is used). This is a good thing for our planet and family, true. Unfortunately, it tends to be a good thing for flies too. Fly sprays may work in the short term, but they don’t have a strong residue and aren’t likely to last more than a few hours at a time. The efficacy is reduced even more if you have the windows and doors open. And let’s face it – you don’t want to be walking around the house with a can of fly spray every few hours.

As you can see, these preventative measures work only to a degree.

When it comes to a 100% effective method of getting rid of flies in your house, you need to think about Ecosan.

Get fly-free with Ecosan

Ecosan pest control services can treat your home with environmentally -friendly products that will keep your home pest-free. One easy application now will keep those flies out the whole summer long. Ecosan pest control products are designed right here in New Zealand, for New Zealand conditions. And they’re people-friendly too, so you can come back indoors virtually straight after the Ecosan treatment has been applied.

And let’s not forget about spiders!

While there’s an upsurge of spiders in autumn (when males come inside in search of a mate), spiders tend to infest homes all year round as they can’t resist all those nooks and crannies in which to set up house.

An Ecosan treatment for flies will keep your home spider-free as well – so no more unsightly cobwebs or sudden jumps when an arachnid jumps out of your washing.

You can find out more about creating a fly-free summer at ecosan.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

