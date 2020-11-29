Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Exceptional Wines Captivate Guests At 29th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction

Sunday, 29 November 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

The Hawke’s Bay community knows how to come together to create something truly special, and this year the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction was the epitome of generosity and celebration. Today’s Live Auction was kicked off by none other than the Event Ambassador - Mike McRoberts, he shared his love of Hawke’s Bay wine with guests and raised a glass to toast the 29th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction.

For 29 years our wine community has supported Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction with boundless generosity. In this time together we have given over $3.6 million to Cranford Hospice to help people who are terminally ill make the most of their time left. This is a truly breath-takingachievement!

“I am absolutely thrilled with this year’s result. The kindness and generosity of both bidders and vintners came together today to create a spectacular celebration. Through the support of our winemakers, artist, bidders, corporate partners and volunteers we are able to create so much more than a world-class wine event, we create a cycle of giving that has a lasting impact on our community through Cranford Hospice.” said General Manager, Elisha Milmine.

Sunny skies welcomed 650 guests to a Christmas themed, Toitoi HB Arts & Events Centre, celebration was in the air. As guests sampled the wines up for auction, Jess Atkin Group band serenade the crowd with an upbeat selection of tunes, while chefs from Dish catering offered decadent dishes including seared tuna, cauliflower cream and pea herb dressing.

After wine tasting, the enthusiastic crowd eagerly filled their seats with energy high, Harcourts Auctioneer and General Manager of Harcourts Gold (in association with Harcourts HB) - Chris Kennedy, started bidders at fast pace with a special Coleraine auction lot, which was purchased by event sponsors Isaacs Electrical & Plumbing, who immediately after the auction gifted it back to the event to re auction next year.

The Auctioneer continued to shine the spotlight on auction lot’s ranging from one-of-a-kind wine crafted exclusively for the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction to prestigious showstoppers, one travel package and the spectacular painting “Bacchus” by this year’s Feature Artist – Anna Jepson.

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, Chairperson - Kate Radburnd says "We are overjoyed with this year's result. Postponing this year's Wine Auction due to the global pandemic allowed us time to reflect on all we have achieved over the years. It is truly impressive how our Hawke's Bay community comes together to continue giving generously to such a worthy cause."

In addition to Saturday’s Live Auction, funds were also raised by Tony Bish who held a special tasting in aid of H.B.W.A and Cranford Hospice. This meant the total figure raised for 2020 was $302,775. This outstanding result for the 29th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction means the event continues as Cranford Hospice largest annual contributor.

“A heartfelt thank you to all involved with this fabulous event, I acknowledge this year has been particularly challenging for many, so it’s simply wonderful to be able to come together and celebrate the unique creations of our local wine industry and at the same time support your local charity.” says Janice Byford-Jones, Chief Executive Office, Cranford Hospice. “This donation today is absolutely incredible and will pay for care we provide people who need this specialist palliative care”.

