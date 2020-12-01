Visa Invites New Zealand’s Top Startups To Unlock Their Global Potential

Startups across the country can apply from today to seek one of up to six places in the Visa Accelerator Program

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, is announcing an accelerator program for startups in New Zealand and across Asia Pacific that are looking to expand their businesses into new markets. Visa will select an elite group of up to six startups across Asia Pacific to be part of the first program cohort. The Visa Accelerator Program will focus on creating defined commercial opportunities for the startups to collaborate with Visa and its extensive network of bank and merchant partners in the region.

The Visa Accelerator Program is designed for startups that have launched successful solutions in their home markets, but are looking towards the next stage of growth. As the engine of global commerce, Visa is uniquely positioned to help startups break into new geographies and reach new customer groups.

Marty Kerr, Visa’s Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific says:

“Technology is a key growth sector for New Zealand spurred by the country’s entrepreneurial spirit and ability to think outside the box. As part of our ongoing work with Kiwi startups, we know that to reach their full potential often means expanding into multiple markets, which can be difficult.”

“Visa can help elevate their solutions to a platform where they could be pitched as a commercial deal to a major bank, retailer and technology company in the region. Our accelerator program will do this for six startups that are truly ready to take this next step.”

Digital economy, small businesses, open data all key focus areas

Startups in the Visa Accelerator Program should be ready to work on some of the most pressing financial and technological opportunities in New Zealand and across Asia Pacific more broadly. Visa is looking for startups that want to address areas such as:

Enhancing the consumer and business experience by solving existing pain points and/or enabling new ways to pay and be paid

Supporting small businesses to digitally transform and grow their business as they adapt to a world changed by COVID-19

Leveraging the growing open data environment in the region to develop more personalised banking and shopping experiences

Developing new ways of moving money that aren’t dependent on traditional credit and debit cards.

The Visa Accelerator Program is a new part of Visa’s broader set of platforms and activities for the startup community in Asia Pacific. With its dedication to supporting international expansion, the Visa Accelerator Program is the right fit for startups that are Series A and above, have a long-term commitment to Asia Pacific growth and existing operations in the region, and have a market-validated, proven solution.

