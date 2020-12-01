Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Italian Market Leader 3Cycle SRL Adopts VoiceQ Platform

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 5:03 pm
Press Release: KIWA Digital

Local tech media tech innovator Kiwa Digital has secured an important new partner in its drive to introduce quality dubbing services to a world impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns.

Italy’s foremost media production company 3Cycle SRL has become the first in Europe to adopt the new VoiceQ Studio platform for its media localisation projects, taking advantage of the booming demand for dubbed shows from house-bound audiences in Italy and globally.

3Cycle is a leading company in the audio and post-production field, working with international distributors, producers and broadcasters to offer end-to-end service packages in Italian and other languages. The company has been appointed to Netflix’s Post Partner Program with a Gold Rating and gained a global reputation for its outstanding artistic quality.

3Cycle has chosen to install VoiceQ Studio in its Rome studios and at remote locations.

Marco Guadagno CEO of 3Cycle says:

“3Cycle’s main goal has always been quality and we pay particular attention to technological innovations. This is why we always try to combine experience and innovation, and this applies both to our staff and collaborators and to technologies as well. After testing a number of new procedures – to improve our workflow and with an eye to the future – we are proud to announce our partnership with VoiceQ, with the aim to offer our customers an even more secure and reliable service.”

In welcoming the move, Steven Renata Managing Director of Kiwa Digital says:

“VoiceQ Studio is a new software service for an industry on a path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. With the introduction of this service, our proven applications VoiceQ Pro, VoiceQ Writer, VoiceQ Actor and our new VoiceQ Cloud platform are integrated with a client’s current technology. Together they deliver a seamless, accessible and collaborative workflow experience – wherever staff need to be.”

As well as being at the forefront of innovation, the two companies share a commitment to creating award-winning performances and improving global understanding through their services.

A one month training programme has started and the software will be fully operational in 3Cycle’s studios in Rome in January 2021.

