Aucklanders Enjoy Fresh Servings Of Snow At Christmas Functions

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 10:13 am
Press Release: Snowplanet

Aucklanders searching for the storybook charm of a classic white Christmas need look no further than 7Summits, a popular restaurant in Silverdale.

Located within Snowplanet, a major tourist attraction on Auckland’s North Shore, the 7Summits restaurant brings a distinctly festive flavour to their meals, with views of snowy slopes from every table.

Guests can enhance that ambiance even more by booking a table in The Chalet, a cosy Swiss Stubli-style dining room that sits alongside the main restaurant.

The Chalet is also home to Le Petite Chef, a unique 3D dining experience where a tiny animated chef literally brings the table to life with amusing culinary antics.

The main 7Summits restaurant is the perfect venue Christmas for functions of virtually any size, from small family gatherings to groups of up to 180. A yule log crackling away in the open fireplace adds to the Christmas spirit.

Bookings are being taken now for a white Christmas at 7Summits. You can book online – 7summits.co.nz, or phone 09 427 0044

