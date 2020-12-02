Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp Wins Best Visual Identity In The Professional Services Sector

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Previously recognised as part of the Transform Awards Asia-Pacific, this year’s awards shone a spotlight exclusively on Australia and New Zealand. Chapman Tripp, among other award winners were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony for truly setting the bar for excellence in rebranding and brand development.

Chapman Tripp with the help of creative agency Iceberg, won the Gold Award for ‘Best visual identity from the professional services sector’ and awarded Bronze for ‘Best use of a visual property’, for the best use of imagery (graphic, still, video or digital).

The firm’s refreshed visual identity, launched in August this year built on the existing brand equity – including the colour palette – but introduced a new graphic world that helped the firm feel vibrant and innovative. Animated spiral patterns reflect the fast-moving legal sector and communicate agility and dynamism.

“Every winning organisation is more than deserving of its award. We offer our hearty congratulations to all of the Transform Awards winners. Your standard-setting work is changing the brand industry for the better every single day” said Brittany Golob, editor in chief of Transform magazine.

Martin O’Sullivan, Managing Director at Iceberg says, “We’re delighted to win Gold with Chapman Tripp. This rewards the trust and belief of the firm to evolve their brand to truly reflect a law firm that leads. Partnering with the wonderful team at Chapman Tripp made this journey all the more easier.”

Every entry was carefully considered by a panel of expert judges who examined criteria related to brand strategy, creative solutions and effective results. More information about the awards can be found in the Transform Magazine ANZ 2020 Winners Book.

Chapman Tripp also won Bronze in the large scale website category at this year’s Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards.

