Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Drive Electric Welcomes Government Commitment To Shift Their Fleet; Now Let’s Move On The Rest Of Our Cars

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Drive Electric

Mark Gilbert, Chair of Drive Electric says, “Drive Electric congratulates the Government for declaring a climate emergency today, and welcomes the commitment to a carbon neutral public service by 2025, which includes the transition of the government fleet to electric.

“The Government mandated fleet has about 16,000 vehicles, and yet only about 1 per cent of these are electric so far. It’s critical that this Government shows leadership, and gets its own fleet shifted as soon as possible, ideally well before 2025.

“Our members asked the Government to do this before the election, and we are delighted that they are now getting on with this. This will show other sectors what can be achieved.

“Today’s declaration of a climate emergency in New Zealand is an instrument of leadership, but it is only truly meaningful if we see ambitious action towards a climate friendly economy.

“Part of that must be a plan to decarbonise the transport system. In New Zealand, 90 per cent of travel done on our roads is done by light vehicles. We won’t hit our climate targets unless we improve how we get around our towns, cities and regions.

“Our 50 members, including many of New Zealand’s leading car brands, are ready to work with the Government to make this plan happen.

“Such a plan needs to include:

  1. Measures to encourage businesses to transition their corporate fleets to EVs.
  2. Measures to encourage New Zealanders to move to EVs and more accessible active/public transport.
  3. Investment in infrastructure, such as EV charging networks and any necessary improvements to the grid.
  4. Measures to ensure home charging installations are manageable and safe.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Drive Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 