Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rental Solutions Help To Drive NZ Film Industry

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Budget Car Rental New Zealand

A rental car company is providing record numbers of vehicles to local and international production crews as the New Zealand film industry is set for one of its biggest years.

Budget New Zealand’s car and truck rental service has established a new business unit to provide transport to the film and production industry, as it adapts to the new rental car environment in the wake of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Already recognised as a world-class location for film production, New Zealand’s steady Covid response has made the country even more appealing, especially as filmmaking hubs such as Los Angeles and London face ongoing restrictions.

The film industry in New Zealand has seen steady growth since the early 2000s, peaking in 2019 with the local screen industry employing more than 15,000 people.

While this year has not matched the volume of previous years, due to Covid restrictions, the industry is recovering quickly with many major projects in the works across the country.

Lee Marshall, General Manager of Operations at Budget Car Rentals New Zealand says the growth in the film and production industry presented a significant opportunity, not just for rental cars and trucks but for New Zealand as a whole.

“We are delighted to be continuing our work with the TV and film industry and to come together to create something positive despite an unprecedented year. We’ve worked alongside the New Zealand TV and film industry for years so understand they have unique ways of working. Our dedicated team is agile and can adapt quickly to meet their changing requirements and timetables.

Amanda Jenkins, Producer at AJ Films in Christchurch, says the company is receiving increased enquiries from overseas regarding productions and filming and the domestic market has remained steady due to government investment.

“Both the domestic and international sectors have strong growth potential in 2021 – especially in the South Island with TV programmes like One Lane Bridge and Under the Vines to begin shooting in 2021.

“When it comes to production there are many moving parts and specialised requirements so having suppliers like Budget that understand our needs and can get things moving quickly is important.

“Sometimes at incredibly short notice, we need everything from trucks and cargo vans for art departments and wardrobe, to 4x4s and people movers to transport production teams.”

Budget New Zealand are working hard to provide a safe mobility solution, to customers and the New Zealand film industry. It has launched its Budget Worry-Free Promise, enhancing all cleaning and sanitising procedures to ensure its rentals are as safe as possible during these times.

To find out more, please visit contact the team at filmreservations@abg.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Budget Car Rental New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 