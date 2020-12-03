Update: North Tugz Industrial Dispute

The RMTU and North Tugz said this afternoon that they have a signed settlement resolving the industrial dispute between the company and Union members. This is now ready to go for ratification.

The company and its staff had undertaken the challenging task of negotiating a completely new operating model and associated employment agreement. In the end, the unresolved matters between both parties were addressed through good faith negotiations by all involved.

"It's taken a while but the Union and the company have worked well together to reach agreement on the relatively few matters outstanding," said Union organiser Rudd Hughes.

"We're pleased to have reached a point where our customers can plan with certainty over the busy Christmas and New Year period," said North Tugz chief executive Tom Greig.

