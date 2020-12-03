Silver Fern Farms Celebrates Plate To Pasture Award Winners

Brent and Kara Lilley of Coromandel Agriculture Ltd named Silver Fern Farms Plate to Pasture Award winners for 2020

The Lilleys produce beef on their 400ha Coromandel farm

A new award the Plate to Pasture Food Challenge was awarded to the Gray family of Hakataramea Station, for their Tapas inspired menu.

Silver Fern Farms Livestock Rep Simon Boshier (left) with 2020 Plate to Pasture Supplier Awards winners Brent and Kara Lilley and Chief Executive Simon Limmer.

Coromandel beef producers Brent and Kara Lilley have received the Silver Fern Farms 2020 Plate to Pasture Award for their exceptional consumer focus.

The Awards, now in their 7th year, celebrate suppliers of lamb, beef, venison, and bull beef who consistently supply quality stock and produce food with the consumer front of mind.

All Silver Fern Farms suppliers are assessed on the specification & presentation of stock, their Farm Assurance status, supply direct via Silver Fern Farms Livestock agents, Shareholding, Supply volume & timing and use of FarmIQ tools.

Six regional finalists are then assessed by a judging panel to determine the overall winner. The judging panel said the Lilley’s focus on animal care and environmental action was exceptional. The Lilley’s focus on quality saw them consistently supplying animals which achieved the Silver Fern Farms Eating Quality (EQ) standard across the year said Chief Judge Melissa Sowden.

“The Lilleys keep exceptional records to ensure that they are passionate about caring for their animals, the land and native biodiversity. They are acutely aware their farm is in a special place in New Zealand; they produce food on a farm which is on the road to Hot Water Beach. Everything they do showcases their high standards of care to their community and those who come to visit their stunning part of New Zealand.”

A Food Challenge Award recognising the finalists who excelled in the kitchen was awarded to the Gray family of Hakataramea Station in South Canterbury, who presented a detailed consumer profile alongside their three-part Tapas menu, consisting of Sticky Lamb Trumpets (Lamb Shoulder), a Vietnamese Salad Bowl (Venison Mince), and a Beef Fillet on Ciabatta.

Head Judge Melissa Sowden said “The Gray family hit the nail on the head with their in-depth customer analysis and exquisitely prepared meal. As farmers and food producers we are passionate about food and we felt it was absolutely worth celebrating”.

