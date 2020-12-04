Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IK Multimedia Releases MixBox CS Virtual Channel Strip Plug-in For IPad

Friday, 4 December 2020, 6:40 am
Press Release: IK Multimedia

"500 series-style" plug-in offers iPad users 70 award-winning effects to cover a massive range of FX needs

IK Multimedia releases MixBox CS, the iPad version of their successful "500 series-style" virtual rack plug-in for Mac and PC. This customizable channel strip offers musicians, producers, engineers, or anyone who loves creating new sounds, all the effects they need in one "rack" to mix faster and more efficiently anywhere.

MixBox CS includes 70 studio processors and creative effects derived from IK's T-RackS mixing and mastering workstation, AmpliTube guitar and bass tone studio, and SampleTank sound and groove workstation, as well as four new stunning reverb algorithms. It packs these processors into a convenient and intuitive channel strip layout.

Supporting AUv3 plug-ins, MixBox CS works seamlessly with popular AU Hosts, including GarageBand, Cubasis and many more, massively expanding any user's built-in effects options and mixing tools. Users of the desktop version of MixBox will be right at home and able to transfer production work between the two.

Beginners will benefit from having high-quality effects and 600+ presets at their fingertips to kick-start their creativity, while advanced users can speed up their workflow by using the customizable format to save and recall whole custom effects chains instantly.

Custom processor chain creation
Users can quickly create and save their own custom channel strips in an 8-slot "rack" with drag & drop routing and a range of advanced controls like wet/dry mix, sidechain and individual processor gain. In stand-alone mode, users have up to eight racks of eight processors each, for a highly optimized mixing environment that's perfect for live-performance applications.

70 processors for more mixing variety
Immaculate-sounding processors deliver powerful digital effects and warm, authentic physical models of classic analogue gear. In addition, MixBox CS includes four new reverb algorithms for hall, room, plate and inverse.

A modelling powerhouse
A selection of ultra-precise digital models of some of the most iconic mixing gear in history is onboard, as well as creative models such as amplifier distortion and tape cassette saturation. MixBox CS gives iPad users many of the most advanced and popular models from AmpliTube & T-RackS to add ultra-authentic analogue warmth and vibe to any track.

View the complete effects modules collection here.

Creative FX for every need
In addition to standard EQ, Dynamics and Channel Strip processors, MixBox CS also offers onboard Filters, Modulation, Saturation, Reverbs, Delays, Distortion and Amps to cover a multitude of scenarios such as tracking vocals, sound design, customizing your virtual instruments' sonic characteristic and more.

Quick and convenient workflow
MixBox CS enhances workflow efficiency by keeping every parameter immediately accessible in a single GUI. Users can easily adjust multiple processors and save entire processor changes to recall favourites at any time, saving time and energy and keeping them inspired.

Instant inspiration with 600+ presets
MixBox CS comes packed with more than 600 individual processor and whole-chain presets covering a range of uses, styles, genres and more, to offer a creative starting point. User presets can also be saved and recalled for future use.

Powerful multi-rack live mixing in stand-alone mode
MixBox CS's stand-alone mode offers a complete, easy-to-use mixing experience for nearly any situation, with up to eight separate racks of eight processors each.

Audio can be fed into an iPad from any source such as a digital mixer or audio interface, and the MixBox CS main panel will offer control over all eight racks at once. Users can load rack presets, add or remove processors from each rack, activate the side-chain and manage input/output channels and gain for each rack, all from one panel.

Price and availability
MixBox CS is now available on the App Store for an introductory price of $39.99 (regular price will be $59.99).

Users who register their MixBox CS with IK Multimedia will receive an additional collection of Signature presets.

To learn more about MixBox CS and see all 70 processors, visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/mixboxcs

To see MixBox CS in action, please visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/mixboxcs/video

