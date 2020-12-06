Iconic Christchurch Business Ice Cream Charlie Launches New Ice Cream Cart Today

Ice Cream Charlie is famous for making “Vanilla Ice”. A true Christchurch institution, Ice Cream Charlie has been around since 1903 and to this day serves vanilla ice using the very same recipe that was developed way back then.

The more than 100-year-old business was sold before Christmas and its new owners are in expansion mode.

Today at 1pm, Lianne Dalziel Christchurch Mayor will officially open Ice Cream Charlie’s brand new, custom designed ice cream cart 'Peggy'! The new cart replaces the original pink and white vanilla Ice Cream Charlie cart, which was built 75 years ago.

To celebrate 'Peggy's' unveiling, Ice Cream Charlie will be giving away 1000 Vanilla Ice’s.

General manager Tim McIsaac, who is a part owner of the business with his family said: “Ice Cream Charlie’s new cart may be brand new, but our Vanilla Ice recipe is exactly the same and still made by the same ice cream maker as the previous owner.

The company is also considering plans of taking Ice Cream Charlie nationwide.

Ice Cream Charlie is located on Victoria Square (Armagh Street) Christchurch central city and is open 11 am – 4:00 pm Fri-Sat-Sun (weather permitting)

