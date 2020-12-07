Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tackling Some Of Aotearoa's Biggest Issues. Eight Government Teams Find Solutions.

Monday, 7 December 2020, 10:40 am
Press Release: Creative HQ

Bright ideas and finding ways to unlock innovation early are key to creating a better future. Governments are faced with increasingly complex problems. They need a process to put citizens at the centre of problem-solving to ensure solutions implemented address the core need of citizens. Creative HQ has championed innovation in the public sector for the past seven years, helping public sector employees to build their innovation capability to effectively solve problems and promote positive change.

“Innovation and creative thinking is not just something that we should leave to the private sector. Our public sector must innovate in order to address the challenges we face today. This 12 week programme is about enabling that to happen inside government. “Jonnie Haddon, Head of GovTech

For the third year in a row, Creative HQ has hosted the NZ GovTech Accelerator, a globally unique government innovation programme. In 2020, eight teams from local and central government have joined the programme.

“By bringing Government staff out of their business as usual and into the Creative HQ space, they are able to learn these new ways of working and to bring these new tools back to their agency.” Sally Hett, GovTech Programme Manager


After 12-weeks of problem discovery, ideation and prototyping, the teams have shared their solutions publicly in a final Demo Day event at the Beehive, on 3rd December.

This year’s GovTech entrepreneurs have explored ways to improve the way we manage our water, how to build stronger communities, how we can measure innovation in the public sector just to name a few.

“This programme gives agencies the opportunity to take some of those big meaty problems that they[re dealing with and supercharges the focus of solving them. “ Tammy Downer, Spark NZ

