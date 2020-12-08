Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZ IT Services Market Growth Dampened By COVID-19 In 2020, But IDC Says A 2021 Recovery Is On The Horizon

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: IDC

The Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) IT & Business Services market grew by 1.7% year on year (YoY) in 1H20 (January-June). This represents a significant slowdown in the pace of annual growth in the region. In comparison, 2019 saw 4.4% YoY growth across ANZ's IT & Business Services markets.

Emily Lynch, Associate Market Analyst for ANZ IT Services states, "The resurgence of COVID-19 in both countries forced ANZ organisations to adapt to purely digital ways of working and doing business. This impacted spend on discretionary services and large transformational projects, but accelerated investment in tools and solutions to enable this adjustment. Businesses are positioning themselves for post-pandemic recovery and strengthening their digital resiliency".

IDC classifies the IT Services market into three primary markets – Project-Oriented, Managed Services, and Support Services. For 1H20, managed services registered the highest growth across the region, followed by project-oriented services and support services.

The managed services market showed resilience to downturn across ANZ. Within this market, hosted infrastructure, hosted application and network management services experienced heightened activity. This comes as businesses are forced to adjust to new ways of working during COVID-19, with significant reliance on network, connectivity, and endpoint solutions to ensure business resiliency.

COVID-19 accelerated e-commerce, driving the need for customised and hosted applications for online purchasing. The acceleration in adoption of multi- or hybrid cloud strategies leads to organisations relying on managed cloud services providers to manage more complex environments, also lending resilience to the cloud hosting infrastructure space.

According to IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker, IDC forecasts the ANZ market to reach US$25.3 billion by the end of the year. While growth in 2020 was suppressed due to the impacts of COVID-19, IDC expects a robust market recovery in 2021. As market activity gathers momentum through 2021, IDC predicts that 2.8% YoY growth will see the ANZ IT & Business Services market reach just over US$26 billion.

Growth is expected to be strongest across both Australia and New Zealand's project-oriented services markets. IDC forecasts Australia and New Zealand's project-oriented services markets to see a five-year CAGR of 2.2% and 2.6% respectively during 2019-2024.

Lynch adds, "The project-oriented market took a major hit as large projects were put on hold or cancelled while businesses weathered the initial outbreak of the pandemic and sought to reduce costs wherever possible. However, COVID-19's forced acceleration of businesses' digital maturity will increase investment across major transformational, consulting, and integration projects."

Key priorities in ANZ's project-oriented services space include business continuity and crisis management consulting services, network and connectivity resiliency, and accelerated cloud investments as businesses look to re-position themselves for growth in the recovery from COVID-19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IDC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 